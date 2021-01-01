Please select your home edition
Jeanneau unveils its new DB line, announcing the DB/43

by Jeanneau 11 Sep 12:58 PDT
Jeanneau new DB line © Jeanneau America

With the desire to continually reinvent itself, to embrace new trends, and to develop in growing market segments, Jeanneau is launching the DB line, a new premium product offer in the market of day boats.

"More than you expect"

In keeping with its values, Jeanneau is taking on this segment, going well beyond the expected functions for a day boat.

As demonstrated by the first yacht in this line, the DB/43, they are designed with not only an exceptional, very open deck plan, but also a bright and spacious interior layout. The new DB/43 will be available in outboard and inboard versions.

This new line, incarnated by the DB/43, combines power and harmony, and is distinguished by its clean, sophisticated design.

Italian designer, Camillo Garroni, and American architect, Michael Peters Yacht Design, express through the DB line a multitude of ways to experience moments of intense freedom, in a spirit of sharing.

It perfectly embodies the Jeanneau heritage, renowned for timeless elegance, comfort, clever design, and seaworthiness.

It judiciously combines all the advantages from two distinct worlds: the functionality of the Express Cruiser, and the streamlined design and polished finish of the Premium Dayboat.

The DB/43 will be unveiled at the Düsseldorf Boat Show in January of 2022.

