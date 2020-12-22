Custom Line 140': the dream boat really does exist

by Custom Line 11 Sep 12:57 PDT

Custom Line inspires lovers of stylish cruising and absolute comfort to dream big with the new Custom Line 140' superyacht project.

At 42.15 metres in length overall and with a maximum beam of 8.57 metres, this new yacht is set to become the brand's flagship: a superb work of 'Made in Italy' ingenuity and savoir-faire that is ready to generate endless emotions.

Created in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, she is the third Custom Line yacht with exterior styling by Francesco Paszkowski Design and interiors by Margherita Casprini in collaboration with the Custom Line Atelier.

There are many new features on this masterpiece of naval design inspired by residential architecture, to which it adds in-depth research to enhance the shapes and volumes involved.

First there is the high speed displacement hull, which enables the yacht to reach a top speed of 21.5 knots (preliminary data) and represents real added value when we remember the yacht's volumes and displacement. With a gross tonnage of just under 400 tonnes, Custom Line 140' will be the largest yacht ever built by the brand, using innovative lightweighting technology and hybrid materials to maintain high performance, maximum strength and impeccable safety.

Exterior design

The project has a profoundly sporty aesthetic, as well as offering the highest standards of comfort for owner and guests. The sleek, powerful contours share the same family feeling as the brand's other planing yachts, with taught lines sweeping from bow to stern in an exciting alternation of materials and colours represented by light-coloured structural surfaces and dark plate glass.

The hull windows are generously sized, while the floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck offers direct contact with the water, emphasised by the open stern rails.

Another important detail is the painted aluminium handrail with Y-shaped uprights, an elegant and functional design feature in perfect Paszkowski style.

Main characteristics and interior design

The layout features three decks for comfort, with guest and service areas clearly separated and social settings flowing seamlessly across exterior and interior spaces.

Emphasising this design approach, a stairway on the port hull side directly connects the internal service areas from the main deck to the sun deck via the upper deck.

Aft, the water's edge beach area is designed to offer guests a special setting for leisure activities and socialising. Completely free of technical features, this area can be furnished as desired by the owner for maximum comfort. Tender launch and recovery operations take place on the port hull side.

The main deck, with a spacious 30-square-metre lounge, is home to the beautiful wide body owner's cabin, also offering over 30 square metres of space. It is fitted with a double walk-in wardrobe and a full-beam bathroom with twin sinks and both bath and shower. In the optional version, a panoramic terrace swings open to provide the owner with a private area in direct contact with the sea.

The upper deck, as well as offering a sky lounge with forward-to-aft glazing and both exterior and interior spaces, also contains the 18-square-metre bridge with an integrated Teamitalia dashboard. The chart area in this setting is reminiscent of those on passenger and cargo ships.

Introducing an innovative concept, the upper deck is connected directly to the forward area by side corridors, with access also from the bridge. The result of this design approach is a single, spacious deck.

On the lower deck are four more cabins: three VIP and a guest with twin beds. The crew area forward accommodates seven people in three double cabins, each with its own bathroom. The captain's cabin is on the upper deck.

The sun deck on Custom Line 140' is a panoramic deck to enjoy in total privacy. Containing a relaxation area with a hydro massage tub and freestanding furniture, it can be sheltered from the sun by a bimini top.

The bow area is to all intents and purposes an outdoor lounge, preceded by a service corridor for the crew. As is traditional on Custom Line yachts, another garage forward can be used to stow a tender or jet ski.

The interiors are designed to the highest standards of quality and attention to detail, in line with Custom Line's tailor-made approach and the great skill and expertise of the Custom Line Atelier, the production team and all the highly specialised craftsmen involved in the production process.

Propulsion and technology

The Custom Line 140' superyacht will be fitted with a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines rated 2,638 mhp.

As part of the effort to maximise cruising comfort, the various settings on the yacht will all enjoy peerless acoustic comfort and privacy, based on a detailed mathematical analysis of each individual noise source and its position in the boat. The solutions used include floating systems, special materials and additional insulation between bulkheads and in ceilings. There will be a special focus on privacy and on separating the guest area from the crew quarters and technical areas, with sealed passageways making it easier to block out disturbances. Other contributions to acoustic comfort are the installation of silenced engine exhaust systems and machinery supports designed specifically to absorb vibrations.

Finally, the best-of-breed air conditioning system will be aligned with best practices and meet the highest possible standards.

Custom Line 140', like all latest generation Custom Line yachts, will be certified according to IMO TIER III standards (International Maritime Organization) that ensure environmental protection in the shipbuilding industry by reducing toxic emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in exhaust fumes, confirming that Ferretti Group's industrial strategy has a strong focus on environmental friendliness and sustainable development.

The yacht also meets the requirements of international MCA certification for chartering purposes.