Ferretti Group and Fraser Asia sell the first Custom Line 106 in Apac

by Ferretti 14 Sep 12:56 PDT

The first Custom Line 106 sold in Asia will be delivered in Italy in summer 2022 and will then move to Apac at the end of the year.

Fraser Yachts has also been appointed by the owner to represent the client through the build.

With its 32.82 m (107' 8") length and 7.30 m (23' 11") width the Custom Line 106 is a product of the partnership between Francesco Paszkowski Design studio, Ferretti Group Engineering Department and the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari.

Performances and Environment!

Equipped with twin 2217-Mhp MTU 16V 2000 M86 engines, the Custom Line 106 can reach a cruising speed of 20 knots and a maximum speed of 23 knots.

This particular unit will be equipped with the new SCR (Selective Catalytic Reductions) units, aiming to a dramatic reduction of the NOx emissions (up to 80%) in compliancy with the new International Maritime Organization Tier III NOx standards.

Comfort at sea and at anchor!

The standard electro-hydraulic stabilizing fins offer both under way and zero-speed modes. On request, gyroscopic stabilizers can also be fitted for maximum comfort at anchor.

At stern boasting the advanced version of the patented DMT - Dual Mode Transom system.

Privacy and fun!

While the full-length deck windows offer direct contact with the sea from indoors, the yacht also has remarkable outdoor space too, in fact the Custom Line 106 is distinguished by 220 sqm of exterior floor surfaces, all interconnected.

Another distinctive element of this yacht is the forward area, further expanded and divided into three separate and independent spaces. The raised central island is like a private sunset lounge, consisting of a large C-shaped sofa with reclining backrests and two coffee tables in the center facing two separate sun pads. The bow area is enriched with another two large sun pads and offers an unprecedented view of the sea. In keeping with Custom Line tradition, this area includes an additional bow garage for a Mini Jet Williams 280 or three-seater jet ski.

The flybridge is surrounded by steel lifelines and protected by two large side windows. It spans a huge 53 sqm and is entirely furnished with free-standing furniture of the owner's choice.

For more information visit www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com.