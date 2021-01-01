Atlante Yachts announce the Classic Series of Explorer Yachts

by Atlante Yachts 16 Sep 07:01 PDT

Part of the new Atlante Yachts series of semi-custom Superyacht designs the steel-hulled Atlante Classic series is aimed squarely at the luxury displacement explorer sector.

With Italian design by Paolo Dose / VYD and styling as well as Dutch naval architecture, the Classic Series are designed as true ocean-going explorer vessels combining substantial volumes, exceptional sea-keeping characteristics, low fuel consumption, long range (5,000nm+), huge internal storage and immense fuel capacity.

They are also luxurious and stylish in the finest Italian tradition and intended to be as usable and liveable exploring the hotspots of the Mediterranean as they are crossing the World's Oceans.

Constructed from the finest materials both inside and out and with a graceful design that will never go out of style these are yachts intended to be handed down to generations as a prized heirloom.

However the Classic series also feature some of the ultra-modern developments in use of deck space and informal areas with the Classic 37 featuring a rear covered infinity pool and convertible beach club.

In the "closed position" the illuminated rear pool is covered with usable teak deck space. In the "open" position the deck opens to reveal the illuminated infinity pool and extends aft to create the rear beach club.

Drawing on a heritage inspired by decades of Italian "Navetta" style gentleman's yachts, the Classic range of steel and aluminium cruising superyachts are the contemporary interpretation.

The Atlante Yachts Series are designed by award winning Italian Yacht Design firm VYD: hull number # 1 of Atlante series sistership "Mistral 41" is currently under construction at builder Mengi Yay Yachts where several VYD designed yachts are currently under construction including two 47 Metre "Virtus" series displacement yachts and other custom projects.

Recent VYD / Mengi Yay collaborations have included the 44 Metre "Virtus" launched to great acclaim in 2019 and the 35 Metre "Seastar" launched in 2020.

The Atlante Classic Series currently comprises of three models, the Classic 30 a 220 Gross Tonne 30 metre (base price Euro 6,900,000), the Classic 33 a 270 Gross Tonne 33 metre (base price Euro 8,500,000), and the Classic 37 a 320 Gross Tonne 37 metre (base price Euro 11,500,000)

Atlante Yachts presentation video here

www.atlanteyachts.com