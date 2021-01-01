Suzuki showcases world's first micro-plastic collection device at Southampton Boat Show

Outboard motor installed with Micro-Plastic Collecting Device © Suzuki Marine

by Jamie Moran 17 Sep 05:22 PDT

Suzuki Motor Corporation has developed the world's first Micro-Plastic Collecting Device for installation on outboard motors, which is being showcased on stand E058.

In addition, as part of its global testing, Suzuki have installed a prototype onto a DF115A, which is on the transom of a BRIG Navigator 610HJ, which can be found on berth M713.

Marine plastic waste is a growing environmental issue with a huge amount of mismanaged waste flowing into the oceans each year. The waste then breaks down into micro-plastics in the ocean's ecosystem, significantly impacting marine life.

To help tackle this issue, Suzuki has focused on the structure of the outboard motor, which pumps up tons of seawater to cool the engine and then returns the water to the ocean.

Suzuki has developed a device which collects micro-plastic waste from the returning water. Through this device, micro-plastic waste can be collected just by running the engine.

The device can be easily installed to the return hose and does not affect the engine performance since it only utilizes the returning water that has already been used to cool the engine.

During monitoring research conducted in Japan, a substantial amount of micro-plastic waste was found within the substances collected in the filter. Research is also currently being conducted internationally, including in the UK, with further improvements scheduled for the device going forward.

Mark Beeley, Head of Marine and ATV for Suzuki GB, said, "This marks the first time in marine industry history that an outboard motor cooling system has been utilised to extract micro-plastics from the seawater. So we are really excited by this announcement and I must commend the factory on this ground-breaking development which is part of Suzuki's continuing determination to devise innovative solutions that mitigate the serious impact of plastic waste on our natural environment."