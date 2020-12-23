Arvor Australia dealer network expands

by Andrew Hawkins 22 Sep 00:28 PDT

Arvor Australia is very pleased to announce an extension to their dealer network with the appointment of Derwent Boat Sales as their Tasmanian distributor.

The Arvor brand has been established in Australia for over 25 years with bestselling models such as the Arvor 20 still in the hands of customers across the country.

In 2021 Arvor released the new generation Sportfish range with the 805 and now the 705 models already leading the market due to their price point, power options, and comprehensive fishing capability.

Mid 2021 Arvor Australia also released the first of the new cruising orientated Weekender models. The 675 Weekender is the most compact in that range, is trailerable, and again at a price and option selection that is very appealing to the Australian boating market.

Derwent Boat Sales owner John Radonik is well known in the marine industry and has been a fan of the Arvor brand for many years. "I have always been very aware of the brand and of the appeal to Tasmanian boat owners." he said. "The Sportsfish in particular is ideal for our market as it has been designed to be a stable fishing platform for environments such as the North Sea. With this new generation Arvor has taken that appeal to a new level."

Peter Collins, Managing Director of Arvor Australia is very enthusiastic about having Radonik and his team on board. "John's knowledge of boats and the Tasmanian market is second to none. To have Derwent Boat Sales represent Arvor in Tasmania is an excellent way to showcase how our boats are ideal for Australia conditions."

The first of the Arvor 805 Sportfish models is already in the hands of a very happy Tasmanian customer and the first of the 705 Sportsfish models will be in the water in Hobart this month. Contact Derwent Boat Sales or view the full range including virtual tours at arvor.com.au.

