Cox Marine partners with Axopar and Ribco at Monaco Yacht Show

by Cox Powertrain 22 Sep 23:00 PDT
Cox Twin Axopar 37 © Cox Powertrain

Monaco Yacht Show, 22 to 25 September 2021, Tenders & Water Toys, Berths A13 (Axopar) & QA23 (Ribco), Quai Antoine 1er.

The British diesel outboard innovator, Cox Marine, is demonstrating the CXO300 diesel outboard on two vessels at this year's Monaco Yacht Show - an Axopar 37 and a Ribco Venom 39 - both installed with a twin configuration. The vessels are located in the Tenders & Water Toys section of the show and will demonstrate the numerous benefits that the diesel outboards bring to the superyacht market. The on-water demonstrations provide an opportunity for owners and their representatives to experience the high-performing production outboards for the first time at the Monaco show.

The Venom 39, one of Ribco's latest models, has been inspired by the successful Venom 44 and features a stepped hull, offering true offshore characteristics and is extremely capable in rough weather ensuring a safe and smooth ride.

Ribco Venom 39 - photo © Cox Powertrain
Ribco Venom 39 - photo © Cox Powertrain

Cox has been working closely with Axopar's German dealer, Boote Polch who will be responsible for running demonstrations on the Axopar 37. Since 2014, Axopar has built an enviable reputation in the marine market for creating exciting and innovative boats with excellent handling and performance and are one of the fastest-growing recreational European boatbuilders on the market today.

The 300hp, twin-turbo CXO300, V8 engine architecture, has already stimulated intense interest in the marketplace not just for its revolutionary design but also for its exceptional performance figures. Offering over25% improvement in fuel efficiency compared to gasoline outboards with an equivalent rating, the CXO300 will also reward buyers with a working lifespan that is three times longer than the average service duration of gasoline outboards; and this, in turn, contributes significantly towards a lower total cost of ownership. Add this to the outboard's impeccable safety credentials, its ability to combine hefty torque with low operational noise levels, and the extra-low emission figures that have earned it EPA Tier 3, RCD II, IMO II and BSO-II approval, and the production CXO300 is destined to be a major draw at the Monaco Yacht Show.

"The Monaco Yacht Show provides a great opportunity for us to showcase the Cox diesel outboards true capabilities on two exceptional vessels. The impressive combination of Ribco's Venom 39 and the Axopar 37 powered by Cox's high-performance diesel outboards proved to be hugely popular at the Cannes Yachting Festival and we are confident they will do that same in Monaco," says Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales at Cox Powertrain. "Interest in the CXO300 diesel outboard has risen significantly over the last year since we went into production in May 2020. We have a strong order book for 2022 and the resurgence of some of the world's major boat shows like Monaco, will only help increase this and it's great to have the support from both Ribco and Boote Polch."

Demonstrations of the CXO300s on Ribco's Venom 39 and the Axopar 37 are available to book via their berths in the Tenders and Water Toys section of the show:

Ribco berth QA23, Quai Antoine 1er
Axopar berth A13, Quai Anotoine ier

Interested parties are advised to indicate their interest as early as possible, as demand is anticipated to be high.

For more information, visit www.coxmarine.com.

