Sold: Codecasa Gentleman's 24 Yacht

Codecasa Gentleman's 24 Yacht © Codecasa Yachts Codecasa Gentleman's 24 Yacht © Codecasa Yachts

by Codecasa Yachts 23 Sep 02:20 PDT

Codecasa Shipyards are delighted to announce the sale of the first Codecasa Gentleman's 24 Yacht to an experienced yacht Owner from Asia.

The sale was closed by Camper & Nicholsons Senior Advisor, Mrs Carmen Lau, and Camper & Nicholson's New Build Division will supervise the build.

This 24-metre "Pocket Superyacht" pays respect to a golden era of yachting while incorporating the latest technological innovations. Her classic lines recall the timeless elegance of yachts built in the 1950s and 1960s, although her all-aluminum construction is thoroughly modern, designed to guarantee high performance.

The unique project was developped by naval architect Luca Dini of Luca Dini Design and Architecture, in co-operation with Mr Kurt Lehmann of Yacht Moments, who drew inspiration from the yachts of their childhood to create a concept that has great appeal for yacht owners looking for an elegant and manageable vessel that turns heads wherever she cruises.

Onboard, space has been optimized to allow for an Owner suite and three guest cabins, as well as two crew cabins. Her large beach club is unique on a yacht of her size, while her large exterior deck is connected to the internal living space by sliding glass doors. The tender is a small-scale version of the Gentleman's Yacht itself and is stored on the main deck.

This yacht will be one of a limited series of ten and will be delivered in 24 months' time. Once delivered, she will mainly be based in Asia. "We would like to express our congratulations to Camper & Nicholsons International for the sale of this Yacht" said Mr Fulvio Codecasa, Chairman of Codecasa Shipyards "This deal represents for us the achievement of a triple target: the confirmation of the excellent co-operation relationship that we have with Camper & Nicholsons Worldwide, the beginning of a hopefully long-lasting co-operation with one of the most important names of the industry, like Luca Dini Design, and a strengthening of the Codecasa brand presence in the Asian market".

