All hail the new Navetta 30

Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 24 Sep 23:59 PDT

Ferretti Group is thrilled to announce the sale of the all-new Navetta 30 to a buyer in Singapore. Sold by its local distributor, Hong Seh Marine, the superyacht is the first Custom Line creation to be purchased in the Lion City.

Set to arrive in October 2022, this latest vessel will simultaneously debut the state-of-the-art Asia Pacific layout, replete with an array of signature tailor-made touches that define Custom Line's yachts. The lucky owner - a long-standing supporter of Ferretti - already has several other boats from the Group.

For more information visit www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com.