Covid update for boaters

A sail charter vessel © NSW Maritime

by NSW Maritime 29 Sep 03:59 PDT

Covid continues to disrupt boating activities across the state as Stay At Home orders are still in place in many parts of NSW, affecting travel in and outside the state.

We acknowledge that it can be frustrating and sometimes difficult to understand how rules apply to some boating activities and maintenance. However, it is important that we all keep up to date and observe the latest Public Health Order to help us live safely while Covid is in our communities.

We have a dedicated web page with up to date information to help you understand what you can and can't do while boating in NSW. Please check this page and the information on NSW Government website to make sure you have the latest Public Health Order advice.

