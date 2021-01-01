Yacht Syndication comes to the Whitsundays with Yacht Share Mariner and Dream Yacht

Bali 4.4 © Mariner Boating Bali 4.4 © Mariner Boating

by Yacht Share Mariner 6 Oct 14:30 PDT

Two major players in sailing have joined forces to offer shared ownership in luxury yachts for the first time out of Airlie Beach in Queensland's Whitsunday Islands, including shares in the first Bali 4.4 in Australia. Yacht Share Mariner and Dream Yacht Charter will offer the yacht share service under the tagline: 'Share the yacht, live the dream'.

Yacht Share Mariner belongs to the Mariner Boating Holiday group which has been operating in the international sailing holiday space for more than 30 years. Dream Yacht is the world's leading yacht charter company. In this joint venture, Yacht Share Mariner is offering shares in a fleet of luxury yachts which includes all servicing and maintenance at the Dream Yacht base at the Coral Sea Marina, Airlie Beach, in what they are calling a 'walk-on, walk-off' service.

Yacht Share Mariner will offer eight shares in each yacht, which entitles owners to six weeks of unrestricted usage each year. Under this system, capital costs and running expenses are shared across all owners, with Yacht Share Mariner doing all the before and after-sailing care so that owners can walk straight on and off and maximise their sailing time.

Included in this new venture will be the opportunity to purchase shares in the first Bali 4.4 to come to Australia which is scheduled to arrive in June 2022 for the Sydney International Boat Show. Dream Yacht is the Australian distributor of this exciting new range from Catana in France.

