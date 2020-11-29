Please select your home edition
Benetti revives tradition with the spectacular "slipway launch" of Lucky Wave, the third Diamond 44M

12 Oct
Following in the wake of the glorious Benetti yachts dating back to 1873, the shipyard has completed another launch from the historic 56-meter inclined slipway, which, unique in Italy for boats of this size, is still fully operational at the historic shipyards of Viareggio.

The Diamond 44M is the fiberglass flagship of the Benetti Class category, boasting a 102 sqm Sun Deck - the largest on the market for this size - and a sophisticated ventilation system, which ensures fresh and clean air throughout the yacht. There are three more units under construction.

Lucky Wave is the third unit of Diamond 44M, designed to improve life onboard not only for owners and guests, but also for the entire crew. Benetti workers and management looked on with pride as she touched water for the first time in Viareggio. Authorities and onlookers flocked to attend the ceremony celebrating the storied Benetti tradition, which harkens back to the first Delfino, the Galù yacht with a round stern of 53 meters, the Mau Mau V of 54 meters, Masayel of 35 meters, the Golden Bay line, the Vision and many more, as Lucky Wave slipped into the water.

The hull, designed by Giorgio M. Cassetta, tapers up to meet the large windows, which flood light into the interiors, designed by Benetti's Interior Style Department. The layout separates guest and crew paths, as in the best seafaring tradition, and the exceptional 102 square meter Sun Deck is the largest in its category, achieving a new level of livability.

Onboard comfort is enhanced by innovative solutions that reduce noise and vibrations to a minimum: from the transmission system with elastic joints and thrust bearings, to the floorboards and floating bulkheads on all decks (from the Lower to the Upper Deck), down to the valve bypass of the engines, and up to the soundproofing of the exhaust pipes in the main areas.

Always with an eye to excellence, a complex and modern air treatment and recirculation system (ATU), equipped with filters for the removal of dust and water particles, guarantees fresh and clean environments.

The fiberglass of the exterior of the boat, used in all models of the Class category, is worked with epoxy fillers and painted white to achieve the highest levels of brilliance and aesthetic finish. Finally, the steel of the hand-polished bridges tell of an artisan tradition, fit for a Benetti Flagship.

