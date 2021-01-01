Please select your home edition
Five hidden beaches to add to your bucket list

by Sarah Mackenzie/West Nautical 13 Oct 21:45 PDT
A real piece of paradise. © West Nautical

Are you tired of busy beaches and following the crowds? These top five hidden beach destinations should definitely make the bucket list.

Haad Farang and Tham Morakot - Ko Muk, Thailand

The waters of Thailand offer thousands of islands, complete with an array of white sand beaches, a great deal of which remain largely unexplored. From Thailand’s world class diving sites to the remote inlet anchorages of Indonesia, you’re sure to find a piece of remote paradise you can truly call your own.

With more than 3000 km of spectacular coastline, Thailand is covered in undiscovered bays. The ethereal beauty of Asia offers emerald isles, turquoise waters and phenomenal rock formations, a real treat for the bucket list - and your camera.

Crystal clear oceans in Thailand, perfect for relaxation, snorkelling and a day of activities on the water. - photo © West Nautical
The island of Ko Muk, located between Thailand and Malaysia, is home to the wonder that is Haad Farang. This small but mighty bay is ideal for families and those who love a swim in the sea, with its consistently calm waters.

The exclusive bay have few sun-loungers and is chaos free, unlike other Thailand areas such as Bangkok, with most of civilisation tucked out of sight amongst the trees. We don’t recommend this area of Ko Muk as one of our top 5 hidden beaches for nothing.

If you cruise around the corner to Tham Morakot, you will learn why it’s known as the Emerald Cave. Lined with stalactites, the cavern leads to a sheltered cove covered with dense foliage. If you’re lucky you may see the inhabitant monkeys.

Of course, you have to be prepared to travel through the dark cave to reach this secret hideaway, but that is part of what makes it a truly inspiring place, unlike any you have experienced before.

Sv. Ivan, Cres Island, Croatia

With plenty of fascinating town quays, and a colourful history, Croatia is a fascinating country to explore. Of all the places to visit in Croatia, we highly recommend Cres Island and the secluded beach, Sv. Ivan.

A serene, secluded beach in Croatia, a country full of uninhabited bays - photo © West Nautical
This crescent moon-shaped pebble beach is tricky to reach but worth the trek. It’s best to reach Sv. Ivan by boat as opposed to by foot, unless you are an adventurous hiker.

Travelling by boat or travelling to this island on your own yacht will provide a unique opportunity to explore the island from a different point of view, whilst also enabling you to reach secluded shores such as that of Sv. Ivan. Bespoke itineraries are available for those who want an organised experience exploring Croatia.

The beach has no facilities and very little shade but is ideal for those who really want to get away off the grid and treat themselves to a day of chilling in the sun.

Playa Llevant, Formentera

Ibiza’s sister island, Formentera is renowned for its relaxed culture and clear blue waters, a contrast from the party lifestyle found in Ibiza. Complete with secluded beaches, the small villages of Formentera host a range of luxury boutique bars and restaurants where you can dine, enjoy a cocktail and experience the Spanish culture in all of its glory.

With no airport, the only way to get to this idyllic sand sanctuary is by boat, which helps keep the island secluded and peaceful. With an array of celebrity visitors having praised the island such as Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan and Kate Moss, this is a hidden gem to add to your holiday list.

Ibiza's sister island, Formentera is renowned for its relaxed culture and clear blue waters. - photo © West Nautical
We recommend the peaceful Playa Llevant, situated on the north-east coast of Formentera. You can sit and relax in peace and tranquillity with picturesque views of Ibiza on the horizon above clear blue waters.

Another unique beach on the island is La Savina. This beach has a nautical atmosphere, centred around the port area. It stretches between the sheltered harbour and the inland lagoon of Estany Pudent- the largest of two lagoons on the island. Although it’s not one to swim in, it is definitely a sight to behold and an area to explore.

Whether you want to relax and swim in the sea, or explore and visit the Island’s inland lagoons, Formentera will not disappoint.

Savannah Bay, Virgin Gorda, Caribbean

The first place we often think of when we hear the word ‘paradise’, is the Caribbean. It is the ultimate destination for relaxation and beauty. Located to the east of Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is where you should be going on holiday for a true escape.

The islands, although they show some signs of tourism, remain relatively undeveloped and unspoilt. The island itself is a challenge to reach, and you’ll require a boat to visit them. The best time to visit these islands is between November and May, making it the perfect winter getaway.

A gorgeous anchorage in the BVI's, what an amazing location for a morning swim and a day in the sun - photo © West Nautical
Upon Virgin Gorda, hidden bays can be found including Savannah, Pond, Devil's, Mahoe and Spring. Our personal favourite hidden gem is Savannah Bay. With white sand stretching for miles and lustrous turquoise waves, this peaceful unspoilt wonder is a sight to behold.

For a truly spectacular view, we recommend you head to the highest point of Virgin Gorda, Gorda Peak, where you will marvel at the panoramic view of the surrounding islands. The magnificent views and peaceful surroundings, make the island all the more worthwhile to visit.

Despite how tricky the island may be to reach, you can make the most of travelling via boat to get there, as it provides you with unlimited access to otherwise unreachable beaches and coves. Visit this beautiful part of the world in the style, luxury and comfort of your own yacht with your dream itinerary planned ahead of time.

Gidaki Beach, Ithaca, Greece

Located northeast of Kefalonia, in the crystal-clear waters of the Ionian Sea lies the tiny yet beautiful island of Ithaca. Due to the small size of the island, it is best accessed by boat.

It doesn't get more private than this beach, complete with the white cliff backdrop. - photo © West Nautical
This island is not a heavily visited tourist destination, which allows the island to remain a well-kept secret in the Mediterranean Sea. Enjoy peace and quiet in paradise, as you take time out on the white rimmed shore and appreciate nature at its finest.

Surrounded by the shelter of a forested cliff, the stunning views will make you feel like you are on the edge of the world. The calm waters are any swimmers dream and after a walk to reach this bit of paradise, you will want to jump straight into the crystal-clear water.

West Nautical sell, charter and manage superyachts from their head office in Newcastle upon Tyne. The business currently employs a team of 21 staff throughout their offices based in the UK, Russia, France and Cyprus.

