Reef Protection Markers - Wondering what these are?

by GBRMPA 17 Oct 15:08 PDT
Most No-anchoring areas are marked by Reef Protection Markers. © GBRMPA

'Reef protection markers' are white pyramid-shaped buoys which mark no-anchoring areas. An imaginary line joining the markers forms the boundary of the no-anchoring area.

No-anchoring areas protect coral reef habitats throughout the Marine Park. Don't drop your anchor in a no-anchoring area, and help protect the Reef's fragile coral ecosystems.

Learn more here...

