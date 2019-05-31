Reef Protection Markers - Wondering what these are?

No-anchoring areas protect coral reef habitats throughout the Marine Park. Don't drop your anchor in a no-anchoring area, and help protect the Reef's fragile coral ecosystems.

'Reef protection markers' are white pyramid-shaped buoys which mark no-anchoring areas. An imaginary line joining the markers forms the boundary of the no-anchoring area.

Be shark smart It is important to be aware that sharks inhabit the Great Barrier Reef and the Queensland coast including freshwater estuaries, canals and streams.

