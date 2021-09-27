Marine Auctions October Online Auctions

Please find attached below details of Vessels and Marina Berths that we will be offering for sale in our October Online Auction.



The Bidding will commence at 5 am on Thursday 21st October and will end on Wednesday 27th October at 2 pm, AEST. Please note, we have extended Bidding for this Online Auction.

www.marineauctions.com.au

To View and or Register for Online Bidding go to; We are now accepting entries for our November Online Auction, the Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on, Wednesday 24th November and will end on Tuesday 30th November.



Marine Online Auctions, are proving to be extremely successful, with results being obtained well in excess of our client's and our expectations.

In the last 6 months, we have obtain a clearance rate of around 90%, and with some Vessels and Marina Berths selling in excess of our clients reserve price.

This is partly due to our extensive data base of contacts, many thousands of Registered Bidders, and our extensive Email Data Base.



We are now asked by some Boat Brokers to Auction their own Stock.

The Online Auction method of sale,increases the exposures our clients asset to many more interested parties and a larger network of potential buyers to bid in their own time without any pressure from any location around the world.





Marine Insurance , Marine Auctions have been appointed an Agent for a major International Marine Insurance Company. Marine Auctions has assisted our clients in obtaining Insurance for vessels, which include Ocean Racing Yachts, House Boats, Commercial and Pleasure Craft etc, at competitive prices. In some cases we have obtain Insurance for vessels that some Australian Insurance Companies rejected.

They can offer a quote for, Any Boat in Any Waters for Any Use and Any Where.







If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions or our services including Marine Valuations, contact; Adrian Seiffert, 0418 783 358,

