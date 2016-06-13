Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 LEADERBOARD

Pal Virik Nilsen Returns To Maritimo Racing

by Maritimo 20 Oct 19:10 PDT
Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. © Maritimo

Australia’s Maritimo Racing, the current UIM XCAT Powerboat World Champions have reforged one of its most successful partnerships in preparation to defend the UIM World Championship title once racing resumes for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 15 years since first racing together, Norway’s Pal Virik Nilsen will join Tom Barry-Cotter in the cockpit of the Maritimo designed and constructed R30 XCAT for the 2022 UIM XCAT World Championship.

Coming onboard with Pal, will be fellow Norwegian Lars Inge Graver, joining the team alongside Kurt Davies, Ross Willaton, and Graham Fraser.

Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo
Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo

The Australian / Norwegian combination has a prolific track record with Tom and Pal having competed in more than 40 races together and securing 3x Australian Offshore Superboat National Titles as well as a Bronze in the 2009 Class One European Championship.

Their debut was in Athens, Greece in 2007 with the Spirit Of Norway team and they last raced together in Fujairah in 2015 with the Gold Coast Australia XCAT Team.

Tom Barry-Cotter said it was a thrill to enhance the Maritimo Racing team with the skill and knowledge of that the two brought with them. “Pal and Lars are both extremely professional in their approach to powerboat racing and will be great ambassadors for the team and the Maritimo brand”.

Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo
Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo

“Pal is incredibly talented, and we already have great chemistry within the cockpit, from many races together over the years”.

“Lars is considered as one of the best in boat and team management, in powerboat racing around the globe, and he will be an incredible asset to the team moving forward”.

“With an unprecedented amount of testing over the extended off-season, and such an already strong team, the addition of Pal and Lars takes us to another level in our push to defend our Championship Title in 2022”.

Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen will race in new and upgraded Maritimo R30 XCAT. - photo © Maritimo
Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen will race in new and upgraded Maritimo R30 XCAT. - photo © Maritimo

Pal knew the opportunity was a perfect fit, “When the offer came I was naturally very happy and excited,” said Pal. “Maritimo Racing is the absolute top shelf within our sport, so it is with humility and pride that I put on the Maritimo suit again.

“I very much look forward to experiencing the level of professionalism within Maritimo Racing once again, and I am very driven to help Maritimo achieve success on the track and off”.

The pandemic driven offseason has been tougher for Pal than anyone, as he fought and recovered from serious illness.

Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo
Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo

“I was seriously ill with cancer just before the beginning of the pandemic, so the offseason for me, was a golden opportunity to recover and train the body to be ready for competition again”.

He said to have Lars Inge Graver come on board ‘was an incredible bonus’ adding that he has been working with him since 1997.

Maritimo Racing has been using the extended offseason as opportunity to test and develop the Maritimo R 30 design and setups.

“We have been making small improvements to everything we do on an ongoing basis, and I am confident when the time comes to put it is all to the test we will be ready and extremely competitive,” says Tom.

Maritimo Racing have been gathering data from the valuable test time, and applying to the design and construction of a new R30 XCAT for later in the 2022 season.

ustralia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen will race in new and upgraded Maritimo R30 XCAT. - photo © Maritimo
ustralia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen will race in new and upgraded Maritimo R30 XCAT. - photo © Maritimo

“We have just begun construction of a new and upgraded Maritimo R30 XCAT, which should be ready early in the 2022 season”.

“The first laminates of carbon fibre and Gurit Corecell ™ are being packed into the mould this week”.

Maritimo Racing will be set to return UIM XCAT competition for Round 1 of the 2022 UIM XCAT World Championship.

Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo
Former winning combination reunites - Australia's Tom Barry-Cotter and Norway's Pal Virik Nilsen set to race in the 2022 XCAT World Championship. - photo © Maritimo

Related Articles

Zoe acknowledged for her skills and efforts
Maritimo's Zoe De Pryck recognized at the 2021 Queensland Apprentice of the Year A can-do attitude and ability to problem solve combined with hard work has seen luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo' s Zoe De Pryck recognized for her talents with her being named the 2021 Queensland Apprentice of the Year. Posted on 20 Oct Maritimo S60 Revealed
Maritimo's all new S60 Sedan Motor Yacht - the sixth new Maritimo model for 2021 Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has unveiled its sixth new model in 2021, with today's exciting global reveal of the all new S60 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 12 Oct Australia's Maritimo set to wow FLIBS
Maritimo, is set to make headlines at the upcoming FLIBS launching two exciting new models Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, is set to make headlines at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with the American launch of two exciting new models. Posted on 8 Oct Streaker Marine to represent Maritimo in Victoria
With a history stretching back to 1973, widely recognized throughout Victoria Victorian marine industry dynasty, Streaker Marine, owned by the Savage family will become leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's Consultants in the southern state from this month. Posted on 14 Sep Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Maritimo, has unveiled its fifth new model in 2021, a record for the company... Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has unveiled its fifth new model in 2021, a record for the company, with today's exciting global reveal of the all new M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht. Posted on 12 Aug Long serving Maritimo staffer retires
Mike Kenny retired this month after a career spanning more than one and a half decades Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has farewelled one of its longest serving employees, Mike Kenny, who has the distinction of working on every single Maritimo ever produced. Posted on 5 Jul WA owners purchase M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Official global launch of two spectacular new motor yachts The recent Sanctuary Cove Int'l Boat Show saw a very special guest attend Australian leading luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo's, Official Global Launch of two spectacular new motor yachts, the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S55 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 21 Jun Maritimo unveils S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht
S600 Offshore Motor Yacht is the first sedan model within new generation of Offshore Motor Yachts Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has unveiled the latest exciting addition to the recently revealed Offshore Series of motor yachts, with the announcement of the S600 Offshore Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 8 Jun Maritimo enjoys strong sales at SCIBS
SCIBS a big success for Maritimo With VIP guests from throughout Australia and New Zealand at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show this weekend to witness the global launch of the sensational new M55 and S55 Maritimo luxury motor yachts Posted on 23 May
Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy