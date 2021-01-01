Please select your home edition
Whitsunday magic for Ray and Kerry, latest Iliad 50 arrives in Australia

by ILIAD 22 Oct 15:03 PDT
Iliad 50 © ILIAD Catamarans

Ray and Kerry, owners of the ILIAD 50 Havana have owned several yachts based on Hamilton Island in Queensland.

They recently shared some beautiful imagery of them enjoying their new ILIAD 50 in the stunning Whitsundays, pictured here anchored off iconic Betty's Beach just north of Whitehaven Beach.

Welcome to Philip and Robin

ILIAD Catamarans extend a warm welcome to Philip and Robin who are celebrating the recent arrival of their ILIAD 50 into Brisbane. The new owners plan to explore the Whitsunday islands and further afield. Congratulations and we wish you all the best for your cruising adventures.

Find out more about the Iliad 50 here...

Iliad 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
Iliad 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
Iliad 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
Iliad 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans

