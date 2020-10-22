Please select your home edition
Countdown is on for the first CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel, launching in the coming weeks

by CL Yachts 25 Oct 08:18 PDT

The countdown is on for CL Yachts' first CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), launching in the coming weeks. With painting on the pilothouse and flybridge now complete, the team is moving its attention to the main deck and hull paintwork before the yacht is launched and undergoes sea trials.

Inside, CLX96 is nearing completion on several key areas. The master, VIP and two guest staterooms have been fitted out with a stylish yet discreet combination of fabrics, natural wood tones and Corian, while the main salon's unique "bleached-teak deck" flooring is now installed, allowing the galley cabinetry to be put in situ.

"It's all coming together on CLX96 and it will be beautiful when the yacht is completed," commented Martin Lo, CL Yachts Director. "The realization of the designer's vision is on track, and we are extremely proud of what is being achieved with our very first SAV."

CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel - photo © CL Yachts

Uncompromising innovation

Designed by Milan-based Jozeph Forakis, CLX96 will be sure to turn heads wherever it cruises. An exacting attention to detail and smart, sophisticated design is central to the SAV's DNA, which is a modern take on rugged luxury; it is a perfect fit for those with a spirit of adventure, a need for functionality, a taste for comfort, and a sense of style.

As a reinvention of the motor yacht from the inside out, the complexity of its design has been tackled by the technical proficiency of CL Yachts in ways that continue to reveal themselves the longer you look. Curved windows are pleasing to the eye yet challenging to manufacture and install. An innovative yet intuitive spatial arrangement effortlessly makes you feel right at home, both inside and out. New technologies to enhance everyday life, such as the VIP suite's virtual skylight, are found at every turn. And RINA's certification adds to the complexity of the construction process but provides added reassurance to those onboard.

CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel - photo © CL Yachts

The honors continue

Having already received recognition with a GOOD DESIGN Award and a Bronze A' Design Award, CLX96 recently added to its industry accolades by winning the prestigious prize for Concept Under 40 Meters at the International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2021.

CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel - photo © CL Yachts
CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel - photo © CL Yachts

Meeting challenges head-on

With the pandemic impacting global supply chains, CL Yachts has been subject to the same logistical pressures as manufacturing companies the world over. The unprecedented, challenging situation has been met head-on by the expertise of the accomplished CL Yachts project management team, as supplier service back-up and scheduling of equipment deliveries have faced significant disruption.

"Throughout the significant challenges of the last 18 months, the team has rallied together and found a pathway to building our most complex and exciting yacht to date. We are reaching the final hurdles before CLX96 launches for the first time, and I am looking forward to showing the world the first of our remarkable crossover yachts from this design in the coming months," added Lo.

