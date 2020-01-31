Please select your home edition
Introducing the Mazu 62: The latest addition to the Mazu fleet

by Mazu Yachts 27 Oct 02:56 PDT

The new Mazu 62 completes the line-up of 6 luxury hard-top and open models offered by the Turkish brand. The first, the Mazu 38, was launched in 2017 and was followed up by the 42, 52, 82 and now the 62. The flagship model, the Mazu 92DS, is currently in build.

With her sporty lines and military-style paintwork, the Mazu 62 is ideal for overnight or weekend trips, or as a chase boat for superyachts. She also highlights the trademark design features of the Mazu range with large hull windows, expansive deck space and a very spacious interior layout.

Mazu 62 - photo © Mazu Yachts
Mazu 62 - photo © Mazu Yachts

The design actually started as a 58-footer but was increased in size to provide more deck area and interior volume for higher comfort.

The main deck layout, for example, features four distinct but connected and convivial open-air areas:

- a foredeck lounge with forward-facing bench seat and two hi-lo tables that can be lowered and fitted with in-fill cushions to increase the size of the sun-pads;
- a central helm station with dinette and three wrap-around seating and bar unit under the shade of the hardtop;
- an aft cockpit furnished with comfy sofas and low tables (alternatively the aft deck can carry a tender and toys);
- an ample swim platform for easy access to the sea.

Mazu 62 - photo © Mazu Yachts
Mazu 62 - photo © Mazu Yachts

"In case of the first unit the lower deck accommodates three cabins with ensuite bathrooms," says Halit Yukay, yacht designer and CEO of Mazu Yachts. "All three cabins are of equal size, but clients can also choose to have a two-cabin layout with a full-beam owner's suite amidships."

Other interior amenities include a roomy dinette and galley, an extra day-head for guests and even a two-man crew cabin behind the engine compartment.

"The boat has space to accomodate numerous day guests, but despite her huge volume she is extremely fast and amazingly stable on the water," adds Halit Yukay.

Mazu 62 - photo © Mazu Yachts
Mazu 62 - photo © Mazu Yachts

In fact, powered by Volvo Penta IPS 1350 drives, the most powerful in the IPS line-up offering excellent performance and efficiency as well as easy handling and maneuverability, the Mazu 62 has a top speed of 43 knots and a cruising speed of 33 knots.

Needless to say, the new model is built using Mazu's signature carbon-composite sandwich construction for maximum rigidity and strength.

Technical Specifications:

Length: 18.15 m
Beam: 5.30 m
Draught: 1.40 m
Engines: 2 x Vovo Penta IPS 1350
GenSet: 1 x Fischer Panda 8 Kw
1x Fischer Panda 15 Kw
Fuel tank: 3000 Lt.
Fresh W. Tank: 450 Lt.
Black W. Tank: 500 Lt.
Grey W. Tank: 620 Lt.
Top Speed: 43 Knots

