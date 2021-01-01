Explore the new MY4.S with a virtual tour

MY4.S © Multihull Solutions MY4.S © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 29 Oct 23:26 PDT

Following her worldwide premiere at the recent Cannes Yachting Festival, you can now explore the new MY4.S with a virtual tour.

From the comfort of your own home, you can experience the refined luxury, exhilarating performance and exceptional volumes of this new motor yacht.

Multihull Solutions will have the first MY4.S in Australia in March 2022, which is a stock boat and available for immediate sale.

The MY4.S virtual tour is available here.