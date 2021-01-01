Please select your home edition
The Viking 90 - Heir to the throne

by Viking Yachts 3 Nov 13:21 PDT

The new Viking 90 will redefine the capabilities of the luxury convertible sportfisher and become the new benchmark in the genre.

Announced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the new flagship of our fleet of sportfishing yachts stands out as another example of Viking excellence in boatbuilding design, engineering and innovation.

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

"We've taken all the incredible qualities of the 92 - the interior layout, the accommodations, the style, the amenities - and merged them with greater performance, technology and versatility," says Viking President and CEO Pat Healey. "The 92 was the Bentley - this is a Ferrari."

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

Viking will offer three models of the 90 (Open Bridge, Enclosed Bridge and Sky Bridge), all utilizing a spacious six-stateroom accommodation plan highlighted by a full-beam master suite. The Open Bridge and Enclosed Bridge 90 (shown above) can be outfitted with a tuna tower from Palm Beach Towers (PBT), and all three models can be equipped with a custom electronics, communications and entertainment package from Atlantic Marine Electronics (AME). Both Viking subsidiaries, AME and PBT ensure turnkey delivery.

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

The enclosed bridge functions as an air-conditioned second salon, complete with a raised L-shaped lounge, cocktail table and pop-up HD TV. The captain commands the yacht from a centerline control station with a wraparound helm. There's also a docking station with full controls on the aft bridge deck, along with a lounge that provides a nice view of the cockpit.

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

The tournament-ready cockpit measures 224 square feet, with a 203-gallon transom fishbox/live well and a pair of full-length 103-gallon insulated in-deck fishboxes. The dual mezzanine stresses a sense of togetherness with a focus aft - where the action is. A large lounge on the lower mezzanine looks upon the cockpit, with its shapely fiberglass module holding storage underneath and tackle drawers on each side.

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

The upper mezzanine's port side is home to an L-shaped aft-facing lounge with available air-conditioned backrest and a teak table. On the starboard side, there's a versatile cooking and refreshment hub with an additional aft-facing seat.

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

Stepping into the salon, a new horizontal grain natural walnut interior greets you with warmth and style. Interior doors featuring a hybrid of horizontal and vertical grains as well as ebony inlays add to the visual appeal. Guests will appreciate the spacious lounge that begins at the salon door and wraps around the port side. A starboard-side entertainment center features a 65-inch pop-up HD TV. Forward, the large starboard wraparound galley is open to a raised U-shaped dinette to port (with rod storage below).

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

Making full use of its 23-foot, 2-inch beam, the Viking 90 offers five guest staterooms, each with its own private head and shower, crew quarters with immediate access to the engineroom, a pantry with an additional crew berth and a day head.

"Constantly looking to the future, we embarked more than a year ago on this design," explains Pat. "It came at a time when international regulations would be taking effect that required Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) in the enginerooms of yachts with a 'load line length' greater than 24 meters.

"Understanding that suitable engine and SCR technology for this market was unavailable, the U.S. Coast Guard announced in March a three-year suspension of the regulations in North America. But the development of the 90, which does not require SCR, was already well under way and in 15 months we'll proudly present the next flagship of the Viking sportfishing fleet at the 2023 Miami Yacht Show."

Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts
Viking 90 - photo © Viking Yachts

