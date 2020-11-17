Please select your home edition
Numarine new flagship 37XP expedition superyacht full details released

by Numarine 4 Nov 05:31 PDT
37XP © Numarine

Numarine's new stunning flagship is the 37XP model. At 37 m, she is the largest Numarine yacht ever. Unveiled for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, the unit #1 has a Hot Lab decoration package - the superyacht features a stylish decor from the sophisticated Italian studio.

  • At 37 m, she is the longest Numarine yacht ever
  • 37XP has seven cabins for 14 guests
  • Hot Lab interior decoration package
  • 5,000 nautical mile range at 10 knots
  • Fourth unit of the 37XP Series was sold recently and will be delivered in 2022

37XP - photo © Numarine
37XP - photo © Numarine
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

"The Numarine 37XP combines a refined but easily recognizable aesthetics with an ambitiously conceived functionality to deliver a first-class yachting experience," said Omer Malaz, Chairman of Numarine.

The 37XP has the same beam as the 32XP, yet five extra meters were added forward of the engine room bulkhead adding to the guest and crew accommodation volume as well as the upper deck and sky lounge.

The superyacht sports a full displacement steel hull with a composite superstructure. She's an impressive 345 GT with a 5,000 nautical mile range at 10 knots, which is on par with the world's best expedition yachts in this class. The 37XP has the appropriate stability, seakeeping, maneuverability, and general handling to support offshore and worldwide cruising.

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

Excellent design

The collaboration behind the design remains the same with the shipyard's long-time partners - Umberto Tagliavini is responsible for the naval architecture and Can Yalman is in charge of the exterior.

"The lines on the 37XP are a refinement of the robust look of the 32XP with flowing softer lines that extenuate the longer length, with less interruptions that create a balance between strength and elegance," said Yalman.

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

The interior decoration of the first 37XP is by Hot Lab. This is the second Numarine project with the Milan-based studio. Grey, white, beige and brown tones dominate the interior creating a special atmosphere on board. A lot of natural light fill up the space through huge windows - they are the key feature for the entire XP Series range. The designers used a number of freestanding furniture from the famous brands, such as Fendi Casa, Promemoria, Giorgetti, and so on.

Said Hot Lab Partner Enrico Lumini: "We received a few reference images and comments on what the owner wanted. Something more classic than his previous Numarine, richer in terms of details and materials and this is exactly what we are good at. It is the perfect classic. It is simply a modern revision of pure decorative elements and rich materials: ebony, mother of pearl, great quality leather. All of them merged into a balanced and straight forward design."

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

All about space

The yacht has a spacious interior with several social areas. The main deck saloon and cabins benefit from large windows and are filled with sunlight. Said Ali Tanir, Head of International Sales at Numarine: "The windows are from ceiling to the floor. On the portside, we have a big opening window next to the dining table. Moreover, Hot Lab designed the decoration package for this yacht. So as you can see, she's amazing."

The aft beach club features a bathing platform and an inside lounge literally sitting on the water level. Wide outside spaces are another major advantage of the new model.

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

The wide body flybridge is almost 10 m long and it turns into 80 sq. m space. The 37XP #1 hosts seven guest cabins on board, including the master suite on the main deck - in the bow. In addition, there are a huge VIP cabin amidships on the lower deck and owner's suite on the upper deck. This space is exciting and has direct connection to the vast outside terrace via a glass door. That terrace, while under way, is used as a tender storage. The 37XP can carry up to 9 m long tender. And when it's launched, the area may be used for outside sports or sunbathing or parties.

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

37XP #4 sold with Denison Yachting

On the verge of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, Numarine sold the 4th unit of the 37XP Series. The deal was stroked with a client by Ali Tanir, Head of International Sales of the shipyard, and Denison Yachting's broker Alex G. Clarke along with Artie Davenport of Galati Yachts representing the buyer.

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

This yacht can feature a 6-cabin layout to accommodate 12 guests and a private skylounge. There are crew accommodations for seven with a captain's cabin. Hull #4 of the Numarine 37XP series comes with plenty of top-quality features and amenities including a designated beach club, sundeck Jacuzzi, and a boat deck that can carry up to a 8.5-meter tender + 3 jet skis.

This is the third 37XP sold by Denison in the past six months, each to American clients. The fourth Numarine 37XP will be launched in late 2022.

37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
37XP Specifications - photo © Numarine
37XP Specifications - photo © Numarine
37XP Specifications - photo © Numarine
37XP Specifications - photo © Numarine
37XP Specifications - photo © Numarine
37XP Specifications - photo © Numarine
37XP - photo © Numarine
37XP - photo © Numarine

