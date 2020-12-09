Please select your home edition
VQ115 - World's fastest aluminium superyacht?

by Vanquish Yachts 7 Nov 07:46 PST
VQ115 © Vanquish Yachts

While the initial discussions were based on design concepts for a VQ90, the talks soon evolved as the owner added an extra cabin, a dedicated dining area on the lower deck and two garages.

The resulting 35-metre motoryacht has more of everything that makes Vanquish powerboats unique in the market while staying totally in tune with the brand DNA.

That also means no compromises in terms of speed, with the installation of the largest engines possible - a trio of MTU-Rolls-Royce 2600s. Backed up by surface drives, this setup will power the VQ115 Veloce to an exceptional speed of 53 knots. And she will also quite possibly be the fastest aluminium yacht over 30 metres with 'normal' diesel engines - i.e. non-turbine-driven - built to date.

VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts
VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts

Design challenges

While all our VQs are famously fast, this combination of length and knots posed such an extreme challenge that the entire design trajectory revolved around this issue. Studio Delta in the Netherlands was called in for the naval architecture of the hull,.

Exterior designer Guido de Groot and his team had a relatively narrow hull on which to base their design. The engines will be placed in a trapezium shape with the middle engine forward. Two gyro stabilisers will enable the retention of another typical Vanquish characteristic - genuine comfort at all speeds - on this smart synthesis of a race boat and luxury yacht.

VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts
VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts

This is entertainment

Despite the phenomenal propulsion package, lots of space remains aft for a large tender bay that will house a VQ16. This mighty craft will be launched by a dedicated tender system, while a multifunctional hydraulic platform will ensure easy access to and from the water via a passerelle and swimming ladder. Another tender in the form of a VQ11 waterscooter will be housed in a second garage on the starboard side. This area will double as a leisure playground with a live bait tank, paddleboards, sea bobs and other toys. A hydraulic ladder will make diving a breeze.

Outdoor entertainment is a major factor in all areas of the yacht; while this is the norm on every Vanquish, the theme is being literally and figuratively taken to new lengths on the VQ115. The expansive foredeck, for instance, has a large seating area for lounging and dining, plus the option to lift up the sun beds and create a saltwater jacuzzi. There is a wealth of relaxation options on the aft deck too while the flybridge has a dedicated sunbathing area as well as its own helm station.

VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts
VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts

Instantly recognisable

The flybridge has been superbly integrated within a distinctive exterior profile, part of a pure design with clean lines and that sexy, elegant, instantly recognisable Vanquish look. Those sharing space on the water with this powerhouse will certainly be glad of the advance visual notice as the negative bow heads their way.

The interior features a futuristic style to match the exterior design, with a casual groove, emblematic Vanquish details and 45-degree treatments. A smart layout makes optimum use of the enlarged space available. The main deck saloon will be fully tailored to the owner's wishes with movable furniture to allow flexibility of occasion and time of day. Office space is included for when work calls, there is a neat pantry with its own cocktail bar, plus a day head to keep the lower deck private. Stairs rise to the sport flybridge above while the aft door opens fully to create a unified space with the aft deck: matching floors will ensure continuity between the outdoor and indoor spaces.

VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts
VQ115 - photo © Vanquish Yachts

High-end features

The lower deck features a more extensive galley and a U-shaped seating/dining area in a country kitchen style. Accommodations include a full-beam master suite, a VIP and a guest cabin, all with their own bathrooms. A dedicated media room includes a large television, a high-end sound system plus two Pullmans that bring the potential sleeping capacity to eight. There are also berths for four crew members.

Meanwhile, talks are under way for further models in this striking new line with other clients seeking to enjoy the same amount of interior space. In addition to customising the interior and exterior facilities to their personal preferences, owners who appreciate the design but prefer not to go so extremely fast can adapt their engine configuration accordingly.

