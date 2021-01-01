Lagoon sixty range: the Hong Kong encounter

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 6 Nov 09:25 PDT

Catch the tail end of autumn, come on board the Lagoon SIXTY 5 Sail and the SIXTY 7 Motor Catamarans at the serene Repulse Bay in the southern Hong Kong, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle against the usual fast-paced city central.

The first SIXTY 7 in Asia Pacific had a grand premiere in Hong Kong this July, over 150 guests attended the event. With the recent arrival of the SIXTY 5, the SIXTY range finally met up, both sold by our dealer Simpson Marine, who also organized a shooting featuring the two models cruising alongside Repulse Bay, greatly supported by Lagoon Asia Pacific.

video credit: Egor Lyfar

Since past year, there has been a growing popularity of the Lagoon catamarans over 60 feet in our region. This December, the second SIXTY 5 will stop over in Hong Kong and later sail to the Philippines. In 2022, we will welcome the arrivals of the SEVENTY range catamarans: SEVENTY 8 in Hong Kong, the then the SEVENTY 7 in Japan.

The SIXTY range catamarans offer comfort and luxury onboard, impressive space, excellent natural light and sailing pleasure. What's more, to cater for owners' different needs, three configurations are available: the "Galley down", the "Galley up" and the lounge version.

For the "Galley down" configuration and the lounge version, the galley is located on the lower deck. As in the former's configuration, the dining space area is entirely dedicated to the saloon, giving more than 30?with two living areas: dining and relaxation. In the latter's version, a dining area is on the starboard side and a lounge area to port, comprising a coffee table and a large sofa, as well as a fully equipped bar.

For the "Galley up" configuration, the galley is placed on the main deck, considering many owners enjoy cooking with a panoramic view of the sea while at the same time interacting with families and guests onboard.

Over the years, Lagoon Catamarans continues to evolve, with new features and various layout solutions onboard to suit owners' desires. Innovation has always been the driving force of Lagoon's global success.

In August, Lagoon celebrated its 6,000th catamarans. And with the highly-anticipated Lagoon 55 embarking on her Asian-Pacific tour in 2022, we hope that more and more Lagoon catamarans sail in the waters in our region.