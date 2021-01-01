First presentation of the electric yacht Whisper 50 at the boot Düsseldorf

by Whisper Yachts 12 Nov 08:54 PST

Symphony Marine is presenting a highly innovative line of luxury solar-electric motoryachts called "Whisper-Yachts".

Born from a reflection on the uses of modern boating, with concern for the environment, but not renouncing the benefits of well-being, this 40 to 60-foot range has been designed with the Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design team, on the basis of a catamaran specially designed to integrate the requirements of electric propulsion while offering the full level of comfort of a large yacht.

Whisper-Yachts are elegantly-designed and the interiors have a modern touch with some striking innovations. The main deck has been treated as a penthouse with 35 m" of space that can be partially or fully opened up or closed by sliding glass doors to take advantage of any conditions encountered while cruising. This indoor/outdoor saloon is fully bathed in sunlight with 360 degrees views over the sea.

The design and ergonomics of the exterior layout favour relaxation with sunbeds and loungers on the flybridge, in the forward cockpit and aft on the deck with the two side meridians.

The welcoming bathing platform, with its full width steps, is a real treat to enjoy swimming and relaxing close to the sea.

The owner's suite with its island bed fitted athwartships enjoys the comfort of a much larger yacht.

Whisper-Yachts caters for boaters seeking a yacht with the same luxurious finish found at the most prestigious motoryacht manufacturers while offering much more space, stability and autonomy than a traditional monohull. With silent electric propulsion, the navigation is finally possible with just an eco-friendly whispering...

A first 50-footer from Whisper-Yachts is fully developed and is at the marketing stage (first units deliveries for season 2023). The propulsion and energy management are based on the Deep Blue system from Torqeedo. Two 100 kW shaft-driven motors are powered by 200 kWh BMW batteries. There is the possibility of temporarily boosting the power to 2 x 120 kW, allowing 18 knots to be reached for a short period of time. The energy supply is provided by 30 m" of solar panels producing 6 kWp, a 13.2 kW shore power connection and a 25-kW back-up generator.

Built in high performance composite materials for perfect control of displacement, Whisper-Yachts feature low-energy propulsion. With large areas of solar panels and a large battery bank, the Whisper-Yachts 50 achieves the following:

Unlimited range, with zero C02 emissions at 5-6 knots

Five hours with zero C02 emissions at 8-9 knots

Eight to 10 hours at 9-10 knots using the 25-kW generator

One hour at maximum speed of 18 knots using the 25-kW generator

Total independence at anchor with zero C02 emissions

Main specifications - Whisper-Yachts 50

Length overall: 49.22 ft (15.00 m)

Hull length: 46.26 ft (14.10 m)

Breadth over all: 21.65 ft (6.60 m)

Draft: 2.36 ft (0.72 m)

Clearance: 19.35 ft (5.90 m)

Displacement (light ship): 15.3 t

Electric motors: 2 X 100 kW (Boost 2 x 120kW)

Back-up generator: 1 x 25 kW (Option 2 x 25kW)

Fuel: 40 US Gal (Option 80 US Gal) - 150 L (Option 300 L)

Water: 2 x 92.5 US Gal - 2 x 350 l

Max/cruise speed: 10/18 knots

Cabins: 3 (option 4)

Crew: 1

Full specifications and detailed technical description on the website: www.whisper-yachts.com