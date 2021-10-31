Sunseeker unveils exclusive new imagery of magnificent 90 Ocean

by Sunseeker 10 Nov 21:49 PST

Sunseeker has unveiled new interior and exterior imagery for its largest model in the 'Famous Five' range launched earlier this year. The 90 Ocean sees Sunseeker break new boundaries and create a spectacular yacht that boasts a 20% increase in overall volume and 25% more deck space; thanks not only to her substantial beam but her stem bow that creates a brand new Sunseeker silhouette cutting through the water.

As demonstrated in the new imagery, the exterior lines of this new yacht are revolutionary, allowing the 'Beach Club' to become an even more impressive space. This spacious deck, measuring over 6m x 4m, is perfect for family and friends to socialise close to the water, perhaps utilising the large built-in barbeque with countertop. The retractable SeaStair allows guests to effortlessly access the watersports on offer, after which they will be keen to use the oversized 'rain shower' before relaxing on the new X-TEND™ transformational chaise longue sunbeds. Importantly, the innovative X-TEND™ system allows for several seating arrangements, facing aft in the lowered position or, at the flick of a switch, forward into the cockpit.

The foredeck provides another vast entertainment space with 360º seating plus central sun pads with electrically adjustable backrests, protected by sail canopy or parasols. Later in the day, the foredeck can transform into an open-air cinema with laser projector and 140-inch screen, whilst mood-lit teak tables will no doubt capture the imagination of all guests.

The generous saloon measures a remarkable 8.8m in length by 5.6m width, providing space for sumptuous modular lounge seating and chaise longue to port, all made possible by the clever concealment of multiple service items such as the a/c chiller units. A 65 inch QLED TV with customisable art display entertains at no cost to the aesthetic, and a new mix of Sunseeker interior finishes, including lacquered inner deckhead panels and perimeter LED lighting, make this an even more impressive space. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the living accommodation with natural daylight complemented by sliding doors to port or starboard if required, offering uncompromised views with a direct line of sight from saloon to helm. A dedicated dining area for eight can be positioned to port or starboard whilst a contemporary and versatile apartment-style forward galley, with partition screens and multiple layout options, offers plentiful space and direct side deck access for the crew, not forgetting the thirty-four bottle wine cooler option and Miele appliances.

The elegant furnishings and flawless design continue below deck. A spectacular wooden feature wall leads owners into the luxurious full-beam master stateroom offering panoramic views via its 2.5m feature windows. Carefully considered furniture selections complement the elegant lines of the 90 Ocean, with sweeping curved bulkheads, textured panelling, curved sofa, vanity desk and a super king slatted bed that offers additional stowage below. A full-width decorative bulkhead mirror houses the television, complementing yet again the array of advanced technology on board the 90 Ocean. A feature of the stateroom is his & hers pivot-hinge wardrobes and drawer units adjoining feature lobby shelving sitting behind panelled full-height mirrors. The generous en-suite incorporates a floating vanity unit with twin porcelain sinks, backlit framed mirrors, more drawer stowage and a freestanding rain shower.

The broad forward VIP cabin with dedicated access and two twin aft cabins which can convert into doubles provides a yacht that can comfortably sleep eight guests in the same modern, cosseting comfort afforded to the master.

The 90 Ocean surprises and delights at every turn and is already proving to be an extremely popular model. Every element has been carefully considered in meticulous detail, exuding a sophistication and detail hitherto only found in custom superyachts.

90 Ocean - Principal Characteristics:

Length overall - 27.10 m / 88'11"

Beam - 7.16 m / 23'6''

Draft -1.86 m / 6'1"

Displacement - 85,000 kg / 187,300 lb

Fuel capacity -13,000 litres / 3,434 US gal.

Fresh water capacity - 1,500 litres / 400 US gal.

Accommodation - Up to 10 guests & up to 4 crew

Engine options - MAN up to 3,800 PS

Maximum speed - Up to 26 knots

Range @ 12 knots - Up to 1,800 nautical miles

Drives - Shafts