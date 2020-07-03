Please select your home edition
The new Bavaria SR36 - for perfect days on the water

by Bavaria Yachts 11 Nov 03:20 PST
Bavaria SR36 © Bavaria Yachts

Bavaria Yachts is adding another model to its successful SR-LINE. The BAVARIA SR36 will make its debut at the boot 2022 in January.

An intelligent space concept and a sporty, elegant design, in combination with extremely safe handling characteristics make the BAVARIA SR36 unique and made for perfect days on the ocean with family and friends.

After the BAVARIA SR41, the BAVARIA SR36 will celebrate its world premiere in January at the boot 2022 in Dusseldorf. Together with the BAVARIA development team, the Italian designer Marco Casali drew up the sporty, elegant lines of the motor yacht, which is 11.68m long and 3.89m wide and boasts a bathing platform as standard. Particularly striking are the sweeping hull shape, large window areas in the superstructure and plenty of space on the bow and stern.

"The BAVARIA SR36 is the continuation of our new SR-LINE. The BAVARIA SR41's great success confirmed to us that we understand our customers' desires and are able to successfully implement them. With our new concepts, we can offer our customers a new attitude to life on board, as well as the advantages they have always expected from a BAVARIA product. With the BAVARIA SR36, we are taking another step in the development of the SR-LINE, and customers will be impressed with the clever optimised solutions," explains Marc Diening, CEO Bavaria Yachts.

The BAVARIA SR36 shows creativity in the design of the cockpit and superstructure, since life on modern motor yachts takes place primarily on deck and in the cockpit. Alongside the classic hardtop version, which can be optionally closed with a door, the BAVARIA SR36 is also available as an open version, with a low windscreen. The hardtop roof becomes a stable Bimini with a sunroof. Or simply BAVARIA Open Top, as Bavaria Yachts calls it. "The new Open Top version combines the comfort of a hard top with the sporty appeal and handling sensation of an open yacht," explains Marco Casali of this unique new concept.

Plenty of space on board the BAVARIA SR36 is provided by an intelligent floor plan, including below deck. Two generous cabins and an equally spacious lounge offer plenty of comfort and privacy for all guests on board.

"When designing the BAVARIA SR36, we deliberately started with the famous piece of blank paper. However, during the process we had a clear idea of the advantages of a BAVARIA yacht and the important design elements of the SR-LINE which we wanted to reinterpret for the BAVARIA SR36. The entirety of the interior was recreated precisely as a model in our development studio, allowing us to get a real feeling for the space, alongside the 3D computer models," says Norbert Leifeld, the product manager responsible for the development of the BAVARIA SR36 at Bavaria Yachts.

The BAVARIA development team is in the end phase of their work on the first prototype. The BAVARIA SR36 will then be presented to an international audience at the boot 2022 in Dusseldorf.

