Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 LEADERBOARD

Olympic Gold Medallist On Board With Maritimo Racing

by Maritimo 11 Nov 12:18 PST
Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan of Team Australia winning gold in the Men's 470 class on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on August 04, in Fujisawa, Japan © Australian Olympic Committee

Officially Australia’s most successful Olympic sailor, Mathew ‘Mat’ Belcher has been welcomed into Maritimo Racing’s sailing program, with his involvement already proving to be successful.

Mat has been a dominant force in the Olympic 470 Dinghy Class over the last three Olympic Games. The unassuming Gold Coaster, aged 39, won his first Olympic gold medal in 2012 in London with Malcolm Page.

(L-R) Gold medallists Australia's Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan celebrate on the podium after the men's two-person dinghy 470 medal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour - photo © Olivier Morin / AFP
(L-R) Gold medallists Australia's Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan celebrate on the podium after the men's two-person dinghy 470 medal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour - photo © Olivier Morin / AFP

He then took home a silver medal at Rio in 2016 with new sailing partner Will Ryan, with the successful duo following up with a gold medal at the Tokyo Games earlier this year.

Mat successfully steered Maritimo’s 54-foot racing yacht to win Division One of the Queensland Yachting Championships, hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, on Moreton Bay over the weekend.

Maritimo Racing - both under sail and under power... - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Racing - both under sail and under power... - photo © Maritimo

Mat’s involvement with Maritimo Racing was his first regatta racing big boats, with the results showing he has made a seamless transition from his 470 Dinghy Class.

The five-race regatta saw Maritimo 11 off to a slow start with a sixth and an 18th place in a day that saw the smaller boats in the 21 strong fleet dominate.

Team leader Michal Spies said an increase in wind on Sunday saw Maritimo post two firsts and a third in the three races, thus enabling the poor 18th place from the previous day to be discarded from the points tally.

Maritimo 11 Racing Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo 11 Racing Yacht - photo © Maritimo

Mat is reveling in the cut and thrust of big boat racing. “It was great to join such a well drilled team as Maritimo and contribute to the continuing good form of this fantastic yacht,” he said.

“The team made me feel most welcome and made it easy for me to get up to speed in this class of racing,” he said.

“I am delighted that Bill Barry-Cotter has given me the opportunity to be involved.”

Maritimo 11 Racing Yacht and 12 World Champion Xcat - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo 11 Racing Yacht and 12 World Champion Xcat - photo © Maritimo

Spies said Mat’s love of sailing and his Olympics success were valuable additions to the skills set of the Maritimo Racing program.

He said the weekend’s racing also saw 13-yer-old Addison Newland, one of Australia’s up and coming junior sailors, competing in team Maritimo.

She has been coached by Mat and has her sights on the 2032 Olympic Games.

Maritimo - photo © Southport Yacht Club
Maritimo - photo © Southport Yacht Club

Spies said, Maritimo would next compete in the 220 nautical mile Wolf Rock Race starting in Moreton Bay, heading to Wolf Rock near Doble Island Point, and then finishing on the Gold Coast.

This event will be Maritimo’s mandated Qualifying Race for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht race.

He said Mat will again be joining Maritimo in his overnight long race debut in this event, but due to the pending birth of his fourth child he will not be joining the crew in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

“After the cancellation of last year’s event we are very excited to be preparing for this world class and internationally famous event again and we are confident that Maritimo Racing will do the Gold Coast proud, ” he said.

USA 16 the Schumacher 54 and the World Champion XCAT of Maritimo Racing - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo 11 (Bill Barry-Cotter's famous racing number) the Schumacher 54 and the World Champion XCAT of Maritimo Racing - photo © Maritimo

Related Articles

Maritimo celebrates at FLIBS
Maritimo owners, VIP guests, and media witness the North American Launch of the new M55 and S55 Maritimo has celebrated a spectacular return to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with Maritimo owners, VIP guests, and media gathered to witness the North American Launch of the new M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and S55 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 2 Nov Pal Virik Nilsen Returns To Maritimo Racing
Top combination to reunite for 2022 UIM XCAT World Championship Top combination to reunite for 2022 UIM XCAT World Championship Posted on 21 Oct Zoe acknowledged for her skills and efforts
Maritimo's Zoe De Pryck recognized at the 2021 Queensland Apprentice of the Year A can-do attitude and ability to problem solve combined with hard work has seen luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo' s Zoe De Pryck recognized for her talents with her being named the 2021 Queensland Apprentice of the Year. Posted on 20 Oct Maritimo S60 Revealed
Maritimo's all new S60 Sedan Motor Yacht - the sixth new Maritimo model for 2021 Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has unveiled its sixth new model in 2021, with today's exciting global reveal of the all new S60 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 12 Oct Australia's Maritimo set to wow FLIBS
Maritimo, is set to make headlines at the upcoming FLIBS launching two exciting new models Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, is set to make headlines at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with the American launch of two exciting new models. Posted on 8 Oct Streaker Marine to represent Maritimo in Victoria
With a history stretching back to 1973, widely recognized throughout Victoria Victorian marine industry dynasty, Streaker Marine, owned by the Savage family will become leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo's Consultants in the southern state from this month. Posted on 14 Sep Maritimo M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Maritimo, has unveiled its fifth new model in 2021, a record for the company... Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has unveiled its fifth new model in 2021, a record for the company, with today's exciting global reveal of the all new M60 Flybridge Motor Yacht. Posted on 12 Aug Long serving Maritimo staffer retires
Mike Kenny retired this month after a career spanning more than one and a half decades Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has farewelled one of its longest serving employees, Mike Kenny, who has the distinction of working on every single Maritimo ever produced. Posted on 5 Jul WA owners purchase M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht
Official global launch of two spectacular new motor yachts The recent Sanctuary Cove Int'l Boat Show saw a very special guest attend Australian leading luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo's, Official Global Launch of two spectacular new motor yachts, the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S55 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 21 Jun
Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy