Behind the scenes in yacht transportation

by Galeon Yachts 13 Nov 03:10 PST

A popular topic of conversation is how Galeon Yachts make their way from the factory in Gdansk, Poland, across the Atlantic Ocean to their new owners throughout the United States.

Yachts are delicate and expensive, and transporting them is considered one of the most difficult cargo types to handle. What does the logistics process look like?

The answer is simple, although the process is not. A multitude of tasks needs to be performed before transports can be executed. After the closing process, preparation of documents, and appropriate tests are complete, the yachts are then carefully and skillfully loaded onto a Sevenstar Yacht Transport, the world leader in yacht transport.

On its way to meet their new owners

Loading of Galeon yachts by Sevenstar

Another perfect example of the great and longstanding relationship we have with the Galeon shipyard. Please enjoy this clip of the spectacular loading of 15 brand new Galeon Yachts in Gdansk on-board of our Snoekgracht - all bound to meet their new owners in the United States.