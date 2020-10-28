Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Behind the scenes in yacht transportation

by Galeon Yachts 13 Nov 03:10 PST

A popular topic of conversation is how Galeon Yachts make their way from the factory in Gdansk, Poland, across the Atlantic Ocean to their new owners throughout the United States.

Yachts are delicate and expensive, and transporting them is considered one of the most difficult cargo types to handle. What does the logistics process look like?

The answer is simple, although the process is not. A multitude of tasks needs to be performed before transports can be executed. After the closing process, preparation of documents, and appropriate tests are complete, the yachts are then carefully and skillfully loaded onto a Sevenstar Yacht Transport, the world leader in yacht transport.

On its way to meet their new owners

Loading of Galeon yachts by Sevenstar

Another perfect example of the great and longstanding relationship we have with the Galeon shipyard. Please enjoy this clip of the spectacular loading of 15 brand new Galeon Yachts in Gdansk on-board of our Snoekgracht - all bound to meet their new owners in the United States.

Behind the scenes in yacht transportation - photo © Galeon Yachts
Behind the scenes in yacht transportation - photo © Galeon Yachts
Behind the scenes in yacht transportation - photo © Galeon Yachts
Behind the scenes in yacht transportation - photo © Galeon Yachts

Related Articles

Galeon 325 GTO and 400 FLY debut at FLIBS
See and feel the Galeon difference at the Fort Lauderdale Galeon Yachts is known for its handcrafted excellence combining traditional boatbuilding skills with new technologies to create unique and cutting-edge designs. See and feel the Galeon difference at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). Posted on 28 Oct Award-winning Galeon 410 HTC Yacht
Winner of the 2021 Top Product award from Boating Industry Boating Industry recently announced winners of the 2021 Top Product Awards, including the innovative Galeon 410 HTC Yacht. Posted on 12 May Stunning Galeon 325 GTO premiere
TCY introduce new design It is a breakthrough design for Galeon combining a multi-purpose Sportsboat semi-open type boat with Outboards technology. This combination is arguably a worlds-first showing once again the innovation we can bring to our clients. Posted on 28 Jan Galeon Yachts announce new outboard models
Enhancing their already stunning lineup Galeon Yachts recently announced a new outboard collection, enhancing their already stunning lineup. Posted on 21 Jan Galeon Yachts at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Showcasing a stunning line-up of yachts Galeon Yachts will showcase a stunning line-up of yachts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, taking place from October 28 to November 1. Posted on 28 Oct 2020 Meet the new Galeon 680 Fly
Galeon 680 FLY is a combination of a classic hull with the new "Floating Design" Positioned as the largest flybridge in its class, the Galeon 680 FLY has joined the fleet of the fourth generation of Galeon models and introduces some exciting new features to the segment. Posted on 21 Nov 2019 Galeon Yachts Australasia launch in style
With the Ocean Alexander 88 Skylounge debut Alexander Marine Australia hosted the official premiere of the Galeon Yachts brand into Australia and NZ. Posted on 9 May 2019 Galeon Yachts - Now in Australia
Alexander Marine Australia is excited to debut two exemplary models European-made and "tricked out" with award-winning design features and engineering, Galeon Yachts represent a new level of ingenious innovation with features such as unique "beach mode" fold out aft side balconies, large sliding doors and abundant glazing Posted on 17 Apr 2019 Galeon soon to launch in Australia
Galeon Motor Yachts represent a new level of ingenious innovation Alexander Marine Australia will host the much-anticipated launch of Galeon Motor Yachts in May 2019, followed by the official Australian debut of the brand and two exemplary models at the 2019 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 11 Feb 2019
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy