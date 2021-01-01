Superyacht Somnio unveils first look at interiors ahead of launch

by Somnio 12 Nov 04:48 PST

The first, official interior renderings from the 222-metre superyacht Somnio have been unveiled. Owners of the 39 customisable apartments on board will have the chance to work with either Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden or Luttenberger Design on their own individual design brief from purchase.

Somnio, the world's most exclusive address, will launch in 2024

Embracing nautical glamour, Somnio will be finished to the highest possible standards commensurate with the world's finest yachts, with the additional benefits of amenities only found in the most exclusive hotels, resorts or private clubs. The apartments will be designed to emulate great finesse with a sense of home and a touch of luxury, allowing Owners to embrace their new home at sea.

Owners will work with either Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden or Luttenberger Design for up to three months to decide the room configurations and select the materials, furniture, lighting and artwork, ensuring a truly tailored solution. The design houses will also assist in sourcing elements such as cutlery, towels and bedding to dress the apartment. In addition to choosing between the three expert design teams, Somnio's Owners will also be able to bring in their own interior decorator to support the process.

The pioneering project, with a build, design and outfitting cost of approximately 500 million Euros, will boast a range of apartment sizes across six decks. This will start at 182m" of total space (148m" interior and 34m" of veranda), going up to 963m" (602m" interior and 361m" of terrace), with the superyacht's largest apartment expanding over almost the entire top deck. Bespoke features and layouts will depend on the owner's selection but may include a personal kitchen, a gym, a library, inside/outside dining spaces and distinct dressing areas and a vast living room space with 270-degree forward views.

Sustainability is a key focus for Somnio, which is being built with the latest clean engine technology, and this will be reflected within the yacht's design. Where possible, the designers will select the right materials and products to create environmentally responsible interior design with a reduced impact.

As Somnio explores the four corners of the globe, every space onboard will be defined by its function but experienced by thoughtfully selected details, materials and combination of neutral colour tones and textures. The initial design concept promotes relaxed, easy ocean-side living combined with superyacht elegance while allowing for an Owner's taste preferences in colour, art and personal elements to create this floating home. A seamless transition from the indoor to the outdoor will enhance the superyacht experience. The way the yacht is planned and equipped, and the interior and exterior design, together with the standard of outfitting, will make it as close to living on a private yacht as you can get without buying one of your own.

Commenting on Somnio's luxurious apartments, co-founder Captain Erik Bredhe said: "Beauty may be found as much on the inside of Somnio as it is on the outside. As the only residential superyacht in the world, we are delighted to work with designers that complement our exacting standards. Our owners will experience only the best, as is befitting of a yacht of this nature."

Apartments are now available for purchase onboard Somnio, with prices starting from nine and a half million Euros. Owners will remain a tightly guarded secret and the process is by invitation or referral only.

More details about Somnio can be found by visiting somniosuperyachts.com.