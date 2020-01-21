Please select your home edition
Edition
Composites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - LEADERBOARD

Ribelle 66: The first-ever Riva sold in New Zealand

by Ferretti Group 12 Nov 15:55 PST
Ribelle 66 © Ferretti Group

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the handover of a Ribelle 66 to its lucky owner in New Zealand last week. The sale, which was facilitated by Ray White Marine, the Group's exclusive distributor to Australia and New Zealand, marks the first Riva ever sold in the country.

Created in collaboration with renowned Bergamo-headquartered design firm Officina Italiana Design, the Ribelle 66 embodies that quintessential Riva spirit, albeit with a sophisticated, high-tech twist.

Part of the brand's high-performance Sportfly range, this 66ft-long yacht's sporty aesthetic is immediately evident in its clean lines and sleek silhouette - one in which the flybridge and expansive forward relaxation platform are almost hidden from view. What's more, the powerful engines are capable of developing a top speed of 37 knots per hour, with a cruising speed of 33 knots.

Balancing this sportiness are the luxurious touches that accentuate its interior living spaces. The dominant central saloon - awash in stylish colour combinations and the finest of materials - is airy and welcoming, the large kitchen area is contemporary and polished, and the master bedroom, which utilises the full beam of the vessel, comes equipped with substantial windows that afford direct views of the oceanic landscape beyond. Elegant yet athletic, contemporary yet classic, the Ribelle 66 is perfect for adventuring on the high seas.

www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com

Ribelle 66 - photo © Ferretti Group
Ribelle 66 - photo © Ferretti Group

Related Articles

Ferretti Group in the spotlight at the FLIBS
The Group takes ‘Made in Italy' excellence to Florida Hard on the heels of its resounding success at the Mediterranean boat shows, Ferretti Group sets sail for Fort Lauderdale to take part in the most important boat show in the United States. Posted on 27 Oct Ferretti returns to the Cannes Yachting Festival
A record-breaking six-month period for the group The Cannes Yachting Festival is back in attendance and the Ferretti Group presents itself in grand style, with an extraordinary fleet of 23 magnificent yachts including 5 new entries for the Riva, Pershing, Ferretti Yachts and Wally brands. Posted on 8 Sep Ferretti Yachts 780
A change of look and a host of new features for even more comfort and wellbeing Restyling or new model? Ferretti Yachts 780 has so many new style and design features that speaking about it as a new boat is a well-deserved acknowledgement of profound changes at both aesthetic and functional level. Posted on 20 Jul Ferretti Yachts 1000 - the largest ever built
Reshaping space and changing the whole approach to life on board Launched in March and the product of a design process inspired by the search for perfection, the new flagship is a truly impressive project, made of talent and technology, the ability to innovate, and craftsmanship. Posted on 5 Jun New Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here
Announcing a complete style revolution The new range will showcase a completely revolutionised design, interpreting the "JUST LIKE HOME" philosophy that will distinguish all of the fleet's models. Posted on 21 Jan 2020
Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOMComposites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy