Ribelle 66: The first-ever Riva sold in New Zealand

Ribelle 66 © Ferretti Group Ribelle 66 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 12 Nov 15:55 PST

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the handover of a Ribelle 66 to its lucky owner in New Zealand last week. The sale, which was facilitated by Ray White Marine, the Group's exclusive distributor to Australia and New Zealand, marks the first Riva ever sold in the country.

Created in collaboration with renowned Bergamo-headquartered design firm Officina Italiana Design, the Ribelle 66 embodies that quintessential Riva spirit, albeit with a sophisticated, high-tech twist.

Part of the brand's high-performance Sportfly range, this 66ft-long yacht's sporty aesthetic is immediately evident in its clean lines and sleek silhouette - one in which the flybridge and expansive forward relaxation platform are almost hidden from view. What's more, the powerful engines are capable of developing a top speed of 37 knots per hour, with a cruising speed of 33 knots.

Balancing this sportiness are the luxurious touches that accentuate its interior living spaces. The dominant central saloon - awash in stylish colour combinations and the finest of materials - is airy and welcoming, the large kitchen area is contemporary and polished, and the master bedroom, which utilises the full beam of the vessel, comes equipped with substantial windows that afford direct views of the oceanic landscape beyond. Elegant yet athletic, contemporary yet classic, the Ribelle 66 is perfect for adventuring on the high seas.

