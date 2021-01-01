RYCK 280: The Ultimate Stylish All-Rounder

RYCK 280 © Team Windcraft RYCK 280 © Team Windcraft

by Catherine Lorho 14 Nov 13:18 PST

RYCK is an exciting new range of luxury sports day boats that combine all the versatility of a RIB with high-quality appointments usually found on luxury tenders.

RYCK is a freshly launched line of fast, walk-around centre-console boats capable of adapting to a wide variety of uses: family entertainer, fast tender, adventure sports day boat or premium fishing platform.

The first RYCK model is the RYCK 280, made in Germany by the well-known Hanse AG group and developed in cooperation with renown UK yacht designer Bill Dixon. His two-stepped hull and reverse bow design provides an exceptionally smooth, dry ride in all conditions. When you are safely tucked-up at a secluded anchorage, courtesy of an electric windlass, the RYCK 280 seamlessly switches into entertaining mode with cockpit lounge, sun pads, wet bar, grill and dining table. A generous sized cabin downstairs with a separate bathroom ensures a comfortable overnight stay or weekend getaway.

The RYCK 280's dimensions of length overall of 9.51 metres or just over 31 feet, a 2.81 metre beam, and draft of 0.52 metres means it can be easily moored off a small private jetty or stored on a hard stand and is trailerable if required..

Out the on water, performance is exhilarating with a top speed of more than 40 knots coupled with the most powerful of three Mercury Verado engine packages available, ranging from to 250hp to 350hp.

Windcraft Yachts, the exclusive importer of RYCK, has secured one of the first RYCK 280 hulls to leave the factory in Greifswald, in Northern Germany, and it will arrive in Australia Mid November.

The RYCK 280 is the first in a planned line of fantastically adaptable fast adventure boats. Pricing starts from $250,000 including T-top and engine with a raft of optional extras to customise each boat to your specific needs.

Get your private invitation during our launch events in Sydney and Queensland in December/ January by sending a request to

www.teamwindcraft.com/models/ryck-280-new