Wally WHY200: the first full-wide-body superyacht that combines design, space and speed

by Wally Yachts 16 Nov 15:09 PST

Yet again Wally has pushed forward the boundaries of possibility creating a yacht that has never been seen before in the history of yachting.

WHY200 is the first unit of the new WHY range, which made its World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, is going to leave an indelible mark on the world of yacht design.

The innovative motor yacht combining the comfort and space of a larger displacement yacht with the speed and performance of a semi-displacement, was developed by Wally design team led by Luca Bassani, jointly with the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, working with Laurent Giles NA Ltd for naval architecture and Studio A. Vallicelli & C for interior design.

"We are very proud of WHY200, a yacht that was a bit of a gamble but that today rewards us with a result that exceeds our wildest expectations," says Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. "With its widebody design, this 200 GT yacht offers far larger volumes compared to traditional motorboats, plus a living space and stability that are definitely greater than any competitor's. It essentially provides all the advantages of a catamaran but has none of the limitations, namely the lack of volume linked to the main central hull and mooring problems. This innovative yacht in terms of performance and stability was born from the brilliant vision of Wally, from the considerable experience in building hulls of the Ferretti Group, which has been designing its hulls 'in-house' for over 20 years, and from the collaboration with Laurent Giles Naval Architects. WHY200 is a yacht that will stand out on the international scene both for the essential design that distinguishes Wally yachts, and for its innovative concept, which can offer a different sailing experience to the owner. It is the ideal yacht to freely and safely regain possession of one's space with family and friends."

"Like all Wallys, which for 25 years have been ahead of their time and the setters of new standards in yachting design, the new compact superyacht WHY200 carries the 'Wow' factor engraved in its DNA," comments Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer. "The new WHY200 expresses all its innovative power through new architectural elements, which represent a break with the past and with the typical clichés of a motor yacht. Ferretti Group made it possible to realise a concept that had been close to my heart for some time, believing in the success of a bold design that will improve the owner's experience on board and represent a turning point in the motor yacht market."

Wow-bow: Wally's stylistic masterpiece that reframes the design rules

In keeping with a design philosophy that aims, on the one hand, to combine form and function through distinctive and highly recognizable aesthetic and, on the other, to guarantee a new and immersive yachting experience with the element of water, WHY200 features a spectacular 4.7-metre-high glazed bow housing a stunning 37 m2 master suite overlooking the sea, with an uninterrupted 270-degree view of the horizon. This cabin stands out also for its exceptional noise levels thanks to the positioning of the engine room which is located at the opposite end of the boat.

The eye-catching upper deck has a futuristic glass and carbon dome, a distinctive Wally feature that is reminiscent of the clean, angular look of the legendary Wallypower. Also on the upper deck, the extended, structural top with no supporting pillars is a masterpiece of design and engineering for its exceptional stability and strength.

The essential elegance of the interior

The first unit, displaying an exclusive "Wally Silver" colour, will feature a four-cabin layout: the master cabin with two separate bathrooms on the main deck, a VIP and two guest cabins on the lower deck. An absolute novelty is the spectacular one-piece laminated carbon staircase which, as well as having a load-bearing function, is an extremely light element connecting the three decks and making the bulkheads superfluous in the huge 61 m2 open space living area, enhanced by a practical show-cooking kitchen. Open-pore teak was chosen for the furniture. The walkways of the two living halls and the lower deck corridor are also teak. The restful and natural colour palette of neutral and sandy tones creates a refined and timeless effect.

On-demand infotainment at your fingertips

Thanks to the 5G wireless network connection with home automation control, guests are able to comfortably manage all the audio/video systems via mobile devices, both outside and inside the yacht. Through Naviop's integrated system, they will also be able to check navigation data, keeping the yacht's progress and parameters constantly under control. The first unit features a state-of-the-art 55 inch TV in the upper living room and a 5.1 Premium sound system on the main and upper decks, while a sophisticated Sonance sound system serves the outdoor areas.

Beach Club: a huge living room on the water

Experiencing the sea means also enjoying activities in direct contact with the water. The WHY200 is unsurpassed in this respect too: the folding beach club bulwarks, for example, not only allow access to the sea on three sides (according to a radically innovative concept), but also expand the living area to 32 m2, transforming it into a true terrace over the water, with size and features that make all competitors, even larger ones, pale in comparison. In addition, WHY200 boasts two garages with a storage capacity never seen before on yachts of this size, capable of accommodating a 4.05m jet tender, wave runner, seabob, paddleboard and all manner of water toys.

Speed rhymes with stability

Its trail-blazing and highly performing hull tested in naval tank and, as all Wally hulls, capable of cutting the waves without hitting and thus minimizing the pitching, in the first unit is powered by four Volvo Penta D-13 IPS 1350 engines 1000 hp each. Thanks to these groundbreaking features, WHY200 can cruise at any speed (23 knots top speed), maintaining a horizontal position without reducing the guests' comfort on board, which is unique among fast semi-displacement yachts. Its width combined with the fin stabilisers - as a standard feature - that can be activated when at anchor or while cruising, and with two Seakeepers, ensures greater stability compared to conventional hulls.

WHY200 - Main technical specifications

Length overall: 27.03 m - 88' 8"

Load line length: 23.98 m - 78'8"

Beam max: 7.66 m - 25'2"

Draught (half load): 2.0 m - 6' 5"

Displacement (half load): 118 tons

Tonnage: 199 GRT

Engines: STD: 4 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS1200 900 mhp / 588 kW Max Speed 21 knots* Cruise Range 390 nm at 18 knots* OPT: 4 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 power 1000mhp / 735 kW @ 2400 rpm Max Speed 23 knots* Cruise Range 370 nm @20 knots* STD/OPT Long Range Cruise 1000nm @ 10 knots* (Long range cruise can be achieved with 4 x engines @ 1100RPM or 2 x engines** @ 1500RPM)

** requires trailing pumps OPT installation

Design: Wally / Ferretti Group

Naval architecture: Laurent Giles NA

Interior Design: A. Vallicelli & C.

Accommodation: STD: 8 guests in 4 cabins OPT: 10-12 guests in 5 cabins C rew: 5 members in 3 cabins; crew mess Maximum number of people onboard: 20

Fuel tanks: 12.000 litres - 3,170 US gal

Fresh water: 2.200 litres - 581 US gal

Design Category Directive 2013/53/EU CE: Cat A

Water toys: two garages for up to 4.05m tender/waverunner

Standard hydraulic folding bulwarks

Standard Transformer platform

Performance

*The performance is estimated in the following conditions:

Standard version displacement of the yacht: 114 ton @ 1/3 load, clean hull, 25C air temperature, good weather conditions, 4 persons onboard.

Overloading the yacht by: 2 tons, results in top speed decrease of 1 kn