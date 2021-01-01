Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Wally WHY200: the first full-wide-body superyacht that combines design, space and speed

by Wally Yachts 16 Nov 15:09 PST

Yet again Wally has pushed forward the boundaries of possibility creating a yacht that has never been seen before in the history of yachting.

WHY200 is the first unit of the new WHY range, which made its World debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2021, is going to leave an indelible mark on the world of yacht design.

The innovative motor yacht combining the comfort and space of a larger displacement yacht with the speed and performance of a semi-displacement, was developed by Wally design team led by Luca Bassani, jointly with the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, working with Laurent Giles NA Ltd for naval architecture and Studio A. Vallicelli & C for interior design.

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

"We are very proud of WHY200, a yacht that was a bit of a gamble but that today rewards us with a result that exceeds our wildest expectations," says Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. "With its widebody design, this 200 GT yacht offers far larger volumes compared to traditional motorboats, plus a living space and stability that are definitely greater than any competitor's. It essentially provides all the advantages of a catamaran but has none of the limitations, namely the lack of volume linked to the main central hull and mooring problems. This innovative yacht in terms of performance and stability was born from the brilliant vision of Wally, from the considerable experience in building hulls of the Ferretti Group, which has been designing its hulls 'in-house' for over 20 years, and from the collaboration with Laurent Giles Naval Architects. WHY200 is a yacht that will stand out on the international scene both for the essential design that distinguishes Wally yachts, and for its innovative concept, which can offer a different sailing experience to the owner. It is the ideal yacht to freely and safely regain possession of one's space with family and friends."

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

"Like all Wallys, which for 25 years have been ahead of their time and the setters of new standards in yachting design, the new compact superyacht WHY200 carries the 'Wow' factor engraved in its DNA," comments Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer. "The new WHY200 expresses all its innovative power through new architectural elements, which represent a break with the past and with the typical clichés of a motor yacht. Ferretti Group made it possible to realise a concept that had been close to my heart for some time, believing in the success of a bold design that will improve the owner's experience on board and represent a turning point in the motor yacht market."

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

Wow-bow: Wally's stylistic masterpiece that reframes the design rules

In keeping with a design philosophy that aims, on the one hand, to combine form and function through distinctive and highly recognizable aesthetic and, on the other, to guarantee a new and immersive yachting experience with the element of water, WHY200 features a spectacular 4.7-metre-high glazed bow housing a stunning 37 m2 master suite overlooking the sea, with an uninterrupted 270-degree view of the horizon. This cabin stands out also for its exceptional noise levels thanks to the positioning of the engine room which is located at the opposite end of the boat.

The eye-catching upper deck has a futuristic glass and carbon dome, a distinctive Wally feature that is reminiscent of the clean, angular look of the legendary Wallypower. Also on the upper deck, the extended, structural top with no supporting pillars is a masterpiece of design and engineering for its exceptional stability and strength.

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

The essential elegance of the interior

The first unit, displaying an exclusive "Wally Silver" colour, will feature a four-cabin layout: the master cabin with two separate bathrooms on the main deck, a VIP and two guest cabins on the lower deck. An absolute novelty is the spectacular one-piece laminated carbon staircase which, as well as having a load-bearing function, is an extremely light element connecting the three decks and making the bulkheads superfluous in the huge 61 m2 open space living area, enhanced by a practical show-cooking kitchen. Open-pore teak was chosen for the furniture. The walkways of the two living halls and the lower deck corridor are also teak. The restful and natural colour palette of neutral and sandy tones creates a refined and timeless effect.

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

On-demand infotainment at your fingertips

Thanks to the 5G wireless network connection with home automation control, guests are able to comfortably manage all the audio/video systems via mobile devices, both outside and inside the yacht. Through Naviop's integrated system, they will also be able to check navigation data, keeping the yacht's progress and parameters constantly under control. The first unit features a state-of-the-art 55 inch TV in the upper living room and a 5.1 Premium sound system on the main and upper decks, while a sophisticated Sonance sound system serves the outdoor areas.

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

Beach Club: a huge living room on the water

Experiencing the sea means also enjoying activities in direct contact with the water. The WHY200 is unsurpassed in this respect too: the folding beach club bulwarks, for example, not only allow access to the sea on three sides (according to a radically innovative concept), but also expand the living area to 32 m2, transforming it into a true terrace over the water, with size and features that make all competitors, even larger ones, pale in comparison. In addition, WHY200 boasts two garages with a storage capacity never seen before on yachts of this size, capable of accommodating a 4.05m jet tender, wave runner, seabob, paddleboard and all manner of water toys.

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

Speed rhymes with stability

Its trail-blazing and highly performing hull tested in naval tank and, as all Wally hulls, capable of cutting the waves without hitting and thus minimizing the pitching, in the first unit is powered by four Volvo Penta D-13 IPS 1350 engines 1000 hp each. Thanks to these groundbreaking features, WHY200 can cruise at any speed (23 knots top speed), maintaining a horizontal position without reducing the guests' comfort on board, which is unique among fast semi-displacement yachts. Its width combined with the fin stabilisers - as a standard feature - that can be activated when at anchor or while cruising, and with two Seakeepers, ensures greater stability compared to conventional hulls.

WHY200 - Main technical specifications

  • Length overall: 27.03 m - 88' 8"
  • Load line length: 23.98 m - 78'8"
  • Beam max: 7.66 m - 25'2"
  • Draught (half load): 2.0 m - 6' 5"
  • Displacement (half load): 118 tons
  • Tonnage: 199 GRT
  • Engines:
    • STD:
      • 4 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS1200 900 mhp / 588 kW
      • Max Speed 21 knots*
      • Cruise Range 390 nm at 18 knots*
    • OPT:
      • 4 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 power 1000mhp / 735 kW @ 2400 rpm
      • Max Speed 23 knots*
      • Cruise Range 370 nm @20 knots*
    • STD/OPT Long Range Cruise 1000nm @ 10 knots* (Long range cruise can be achieved with 4 x engines @ 1100RPM or 2 x engines** @ 1500RPM)
      ** requires trailing pumps OPT installation
  • Design: Wally / Ferretti Group
  • Naval architecture: Laurent Giles NA
  • Interior Design: A. Vallicelli & C.
  • Accommodation:
    • STD: 8 guests in 4 cabins
    • OPT: 10-12 guests in 5 cabins C
    • rew: 5 members in 3 cabins; crew mess
    • Maximum number of people onboard: 20
  • Fuel tanks: 12.000 litres - 3,170 US gal
  • Fresh water: 2.200 litres - 581 US gal
  • Design Category Directive 2013/53/EU CE: Cat A
  • Water toys: two garages for up to 4.05m tender/waverunner
  • Standard hydraulic folding bulwarks
  • Standard Transformer platform

Performance

*The performance is estimated in the following conditions:
Standard version displacement of the yacht: 114 ton @ 1/3 load, clean hull, 25C air temperature, good weather conditions, 4 persons onboard.

Overloading the yacht by: 2 tons, results in top speed decrease of 1 kn

WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group
WHY200 - photo © Wally / Ferretti Group

Related Articles

J Class choose the Superyacht Cup Palma
Class Association and owners unanimously chose the high-profile festival The J Class Association and owners unanimously chose the high-profile Mallorcan festival of sail as one of three events planned for their racing season next year, and a trio of the magnificent vessels are already confirmed entries. Posted on 12 Nov Ibiza JoySail deemed a great success
The first winners, Moat, have confirmed they will return in 2022 to defend their title The first edition of the Ibiza JoySail regatta has been and gone and was voted an outstanding success all round. Posted on 25 Oct Inaugural Ibiza JoySail Regatta overall
Maiden Regatta Success for Moat Racing at their first regatta since acquiring the boat, the crew of the Swan 115, Moat were crowned winners of the inaugural Ibiza JoySail regatta today. Posted on 17 Oct Inaugural Ibiza JoySail Regatta day 2
Moat win race 2, tied on points for the overall lead The Swan 115, Moat took the win on the second day of racing at the Ibiza JoySail regatta. The crew were quick to make their mark over the 26.77 nautical mile course, finishing with an elapsed time of 02:30:14 Posted on 16 Oct Inaugural Ibiza JoySail Regatta day 1
Bliss get first taste of joy Bliss, the well sailed, well travelled Dubois designed YD 120 leads the inaugural Ibiza JoySail regatta after the first day of competition, a 40 nautical miles passage round the beautiful island of Formentera Posted on 15 Oct Wally's fast cruisers outperform with big wins
Big wins at Les Voiles de Saint Tropez A moderate swell during the second week of Les Voiles de Saint Tropez kept the bowman on Magic Carpet Cubed well refreshed. Posted on 15 Oct Inaugural Ibiza JoySail Regatta underway
Light winds in the Bay of Palma The Ibiza JoySail got under way today from the Bay of Palma. While the record attempt for the fastest time between Mallorca to Ibiza was put on hold for 2021 due to lack of wind. Posted on 14 Oct Magic Carpet Cubed prevails at Les Voiles
A most rewarding week two for the maxi yachts in Saint-Tropez A most rewarding week two of Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez for the maxi yachts concluded today with an easterly eventually filling in to provide 45 of the world's largest sailing yachts with a last opportunity to put points on the scoreboard. Posted on 10 Oct Maxi fan zone at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez
The perfect backdrop for the 45 Maxis competing in this Saturday finale One last day in the form of an XXL final! For one last time, this was a race zone at its very best in Saint Tropez, swept by an E'ly wind and a fine swell, providing the perfect backdrop for the 45 Maxis competing in this Saturday finale. Posted on 9 Oct Waiting for the wind at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez
Breeze in the Rhone corridor and the Gulf of Genoa, but nothing in between It is a well-documented phenomenon that there can be breeze in the Rhone corridor to the west, as well as in the Gulf of Genoa to the east, yet nothing between the two. Such was the episode that played out today in Saint Tropez. Posted on 8 Oct
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERComposites Constructions 2021 - CAPE50 - FOOTERMaritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy