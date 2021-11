Mark Jardine chats with Grant Fox, Marketing Manager at Scanstrut, about two of their new products, Flip Pro and Nest , bringing new levels of power and convenience to charging your phone and other devices on your boat.

Not a movie. (As yet…)

Inception was a very good flick, indeed... Inception was a very good flick, indeed... However, our target today is the Inception 24 from Bury Design.

Big Cats II.

One could not help but have one's curiosity piqued with a name like StellarCAT Not too long after publishing The Big Cats, we received information on StellarCATs. Well. One could not help but have one's curiosity piqued with a name like that?

Announcing - Art Now.

When you're special. When you define a real movement, you get named. When you're special. When you're a game changer. When you define a real movement, you get named. And the better you are, the more the name resonates.

Square peg, round hole. Round peg, square hole.

One thing is pretty clear with fluid dynamics. Smooth and flowing wins the day. If you think about fluid dynamics for just a second, one thing is pretty clear. Smooth and flowing wins the day.

The big cats

Catamarans, and even more specifically, powercats is the name of our game here. 12-cylinder Jags, or lightning fast Cheetahs? Neither automotive, nor feline. Catamarans, and even more specifically, powercats is the name of our game here.

Outback or is that out back?

I got sent a link that said, outbackyachts. Immediately I thought of land yachting I got sent a hyperlink that simply said, outbackyachts. Immediately, I thought of land yachting, the Henley on Todd 'boat' races, camel races, red dust, blinding sun, cold beer, and amazing vistas.

Caped Crusaders

By Composites Constructions, whose background is brilliantly prepared boats. By Composites Constructions. Their background is boats, whether they are super-fast ski boats, or brilliantly prepared ocean racing yachts that have collected their share of silverware.

Brute force over ignorance

Way back in 1860 or so, Froude penned a displacement hull speed formula... In the boating world, way back in 1860 or so, William Froude came up with the displacement hull speed formula; knots = 1.34 times the square root of the LWL in feet. What was probably more telling though, was the displacement to length ratio.

Just plain cool (So too's this one, and also that)

Seeing the mould for the Cape50 being constructed I was pretty impressed When I saw the mould for the Cape50 being constructed I was pretty impressed. A lot of nice thinking, and a bunch of even better curves went into her creation.