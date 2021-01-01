Introducing the Viking Yachts 54 Open Series

by Viking Yachts 17 Nov 11:47 PST

Our new 54 Open Series provides the versatile owner-operator configuration of a Viking express-style yacht with greater size and performance. In fact, it's the largest express model we've ever built.

The fleet consists of three models: the 54 Open (O), 54 Sport Coupe (SC) and 54 Sport Tower (ST). Hull No. 1, the Shark Grey ST model shown above, boasts a custom 5-foot, 6-inch gap tower from the Viking subsidiary Palm Beach Towers. This 54 and hull No. 2 (a Sport Coupe) - both owner/operator boats - have been tearing up the tuna in the Northeast this fall, taking full advantage of the weather protection of this design's three-sided fiberglass enclosure with integrated windshield.

The 54 Open Series can be powered with the same MAN V12 1550CRM (1550 MHP) engines as our 54 Convertible. The optional power package pushes the 54 Open Series to a top speed of 42 knots and a 36.5-knot cruise.

The series made its world premiere at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with this Buc Blue Sport Coupe, which proved to be one of the most popular Vikings at the five-day event.

From the command deck, you have instant access to the cockpit. With its pedestal seat on a raised platform, the centerline helm provides excellent visibility and is complemented by port (double) and starboard (single) companion seating. The captain stands behind a stainless steering wheel mounted on a fiberglass pod (with faux teak finish) or a teak pod. There are three multi-function displays flush-mounted in a recessed black acrylic panel with a surrounding integrated fiberglass visor, contributing to the helm's clean streamlined design. The hardtop's underside features a molded-in recessed area for the engine and instrument displays.

The interior features an attractive horizontal-grain walnut throughout, and owners can choose between a standard two-stateroom layout or an optional three-stateroom arrangement. With either, there's a large forward master stateroom centered by a queen-size walk-around bed with storage area and drawers underneath.

More information here...