Jarrett Bay Insider Special Repower Series - Iron Leader makes a powerful debut

by Jarrett Bay Boatworks 17 Nov 18:53 PST
Iron Leader © Jarrett Bay Boatworks

It has all led up to this! Jarrett Bay custom hull #48 has enjoyed a bevy of updates and the fitment of North America's first set of 2433 mhp Cat® C32B engines.

Now you can experience her unleashed in the third and final episode of our Jarrett Bay Insider Special Repower Series!

Experience the power and elegance

Family of Customers

From humble beginnings in an old tin shed in Williston, North Carolina, building the very first Jarrett Bay was made possible by a loan from friends Bucky Dennis and Gene Vogler. They not only provided the resources to make Randy Ramsey's & Jim Luxton's boat building dream a reality, they believed in them and believed in what they could accomplish. 35 years, more than 150 employees, and over 100 custom & semi-production hulls later, we give thanks to our family of customers that all started with the trust of two friends.

