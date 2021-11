Related Articles

N80 video tour with Project Manager Dave Harlow

A sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96 The Nordhavn 80 is a sleek, modern Nordhavn that bridges the gap between the Nordhavn 76 and 86/96. She checks all the boxes for the couple who want a larger yacht without the need for a lot of crew.

Nordhavn 64 Grankito – Part II

The ongoing journey of N64 Grankito Part II of the ongoing journey of N64 Grankito as they make their way from Chile to Alaska!

The first Nordhavn 80 is launched

Maximizing the interior volume and give the impression of being on a much larger boat Nordhavn 80#1 arrived in Florida earlier this month and she exceeds all expectations. The big, beautiful yacht is the first of the new generation Nordhavns to be launched, distinguishable by their sleek lines and contemporary feel.

NAPS 2021 in Little Norway

The NAPS rendezvous was started by Nordhavn owners in 2018 and has grown rapidly since Nordhavn Across Puget Sound (NAPS) for 2021 attracted 37 Nordhavns came to the Port of Poulsbo Marina, Washington. The largest gathering of Nordhavns ever.

Nordhavn 68 delivery: Anacortes to Ketchikan

Cruising the inside passage in Alaska Cruising the inside passage in Alaska. Spectacular images and video to watch.

Next Nordhavn Open House happening March 19-21

A safer environment in which to inspect boats in Seattle Despite COVID-19 thwarting our boat show plans, we are pleased to have been able to provide our customers with opportunities to see Nordhavns at our Nordhavn Open Houses.

Nordhavn 41 Video Tour

Nordhavn has set records that will never be challenged After over seven million nautical miles of documented ocean crossings, Nordhavn has set records that will never be challenged - except maybe by other Nordhavns.

Nordhavn 41 Seatrials show efficient passagemaker

All indications point to the Nordhavn 41 being a very efficient boat Following nearly two weeks of testing hulls 1 and 2 of the Nordhavn 41 model, vice president of Pacific Asian Enterprises (PAE) Jim Leishman said he is thrilled with the performance of Nordhavn's newest model.

First Nordhavn 41 hulls en route to California

The boats left Istanbul on Friday The first two hulls of the new Nordhavn 41 have shipped from the factory and are currently en route to California. The boats left Istanbul on Friday and are due to arrive in Long Beach, CA the end of October.