METSTRADE 2021: SHOCK-WBV and Omega - we speak to Daniel Henderson

SHOCK-WBV shock mitigation products © Sea Sure SHOCK-WBV shock mitigation products © Sea Sure

by Mark Jardine 18 Nov 00:30 PST

Mark Jardine chats to Sea Sure's Daniel Henderson at the METSTRADE show in Amsterdam about the SHOCK-WBV and Omega shock mitigation units, with a slow-motion demonstration of Omega.

SHOCK-WBV is a seat suspension system specifically designed, tested and manufactured in the UK, to significantly reduce wave shock.

Designed and manufactured by world renowned and trusted marine equipment manufacturer Sea Sure Ltd in Southampton UK, SHOCK-WBV has 3 units (C, P & R Series) that all have the same DNA but differ slightly in size to suit different sizes/types of seat.

SHOCK-WBV units can be fitted to new boats (or retrospectively by owners) to reduce shock and whole body vibration. Retro-fitting on inshore commercial and leisure boats is a straightforward, cost effective process that will significantly increase the time spent on the water in comfort.

The OMEGA Shock mitigating seat insert is the most economical way to significantly reduce shock and whole body vibration and can be made to any size to fit any type of seating.

Find out more at www.shock-wbv.com