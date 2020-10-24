New Mercury DTS now available for multi-engine configurations

by Mercury Marine 18 Nov 22:26 PST

The perfect addition to your Mercury powered multi-engine boat has arrived this November - with the Next Gen Dual-Handle Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system.

With integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology the Next Generation of Mercury DTS controls rigging your boat has never been easier.

This DTS system represents a major step in the product's evolution, while taking all the best attributes of the DTS system launched by Mercury in 2004, including smooth and ultra-responsive throttle performance with zero hesitation and full integration with SmartCraft* digital technologies.

The new ERC line-up offers solutions for multi-engine configurations, for as many as six Mercury engines on a boat.

Boaters can choose between the standard dual handle console mount controls or the Premier dual handle model, which includes an innovative digital display integrated into the control base. The display provides a broad variety of context sensitive information to help the boater stay fully connected with the propulsion system through all phases of boat operation.

Additional enhancements of the DTS system includes a built-in Command Module in the controls, Active Trim quick access buttons and in a neutral gear display on the handle - eliminating the need for an additional control panel on the dash.

Other features include a green neutral indicator light on the throttle handle(s) that quickly confirms gear position, a convenient throttle-only feature for starting and warming the engine(s), a large start/stop button and an oversized trim switch. Multi-engine controls have a start/stop-all button for all engines and buttons for starting and stopping individual engines, as well as the ability to trim all or individual engines.

The new DTS system is usable for all DTS-compatible Mercury sterndrive, inboard, diesel and outboard engines - including the all-new V12 600hp Verado outboard that comes standard with Next Gen DTS controls.

Dual Controls are due for release Nov 2021 with the Single handle configurations to be available March 2022.