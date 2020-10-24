Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

New Mercury DTS now available for multi-engine configurations

by Mercury Marine 18 Nov 22:26 PST

The perfect addition to your Mercury powered multi-engine boat has arrived this November - with the Next Gen Dual-Handle Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system.

With integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology the Next Generation of Mercury DTS controls rigging your boat has never been easier.

This DTS system represents a major step in the product's evolution, while taking all the best attributes of the DTS system launched by Mercury in 2004, including smooth and ultra-responsive throttle performance with zero hesitation and full integration with SmartCraft* digital technologies.

The new ERC line-up offers solutions for multi-engine configurations, for as many as six Mercury engines on a boat.

Boaters can choose between the standard dual handle console mount controls or the Premier dual handle model, which includes an innovative digital display integrated into the control base. The display provides a broad variety of context sensitive information to help the boater stay fully connected with the propulsion system through all phases of boat operation.

Additional enhancements of the DTS system includes a built-in Command Module in the controls, Active Trim quick access buttons and in a neutral gear display on the handle - eliminating the need for an additional control panel on the dash.

Other features include a green neutral indicator light on the throttle handle(s) that quickly confirms gear position, a convenient throttle-only feature for starting and warming the engine(s), a large start/stop button and an oversized trim switch. Multi-engine controls have a start/stop-all button for all engines and buttons for starting and stopping individual engines, as well as the ability to trim all or individual engines.

The new DTS system is usable for all DTS-compatible Mercury sterndrive, inboard, diesel and outboard engines - including the all-new V12 600hp Verado outboard that comes standard with Next Gen DTS controls.

Dual Controls are due for release Nov 2021 with the Single handle configurations to be available March 2022.

Related Articles

Mercury introduces next generation DTS System
Digital Throttle & Shift with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), have introduced the next generation of its Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology that enhances the boating experience. Posted on 13 Feb Mercury Marine and Beneteau strengthen partnership
Beneteau customers will be able to take advantage of even more competitive outboard boat-and-engine. Mercury Marine has announced an expanded partnership with Beneteau on a global scale to leverage both companies' leadership position and offer Beneteau customers Mercury power on 2021 models. Posted on 24 Oct 2020 Mercury Racing launch V8 450R outboard engine
Designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power The new Mercury Racing 450R outboard is purpose designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power. Steeped in Mercury Racing DNA, the 450R features a 4.6-liter V8 FourStroke powerhead boosted by an exclusive Mercury Racing supercharger. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Mercury Marine wins prestigious Forum Design Award
Recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion and technology has been recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award in the Discipline Product category, presented to the company for its V-6 outboard lineup. Posted on 19 Mar 2019 Mercury Racing expands MAX5 prop range
Delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications The MAX5 lab-finished propeller is a proven performer - delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications, including Mercury Racing's 400R outboard and 600 SCi sterndrive, with a reduction in propeller slip of up to 12%. Posted on 21 Feb 2019 Record number of engines on display
Mercury Marine has once again seen its saltwater presence grow Mercury saw its presence in Miami increase by almost 200 outboard engines at the show or an increase of seven percent from 2018. In addition, Mercury recorded more outboard engines on display in Miami than any other outboard manufacturer. Posted on 20 Feb 2019 Mercury Marine unveils electronic controls
Making the operation easier and more precise At the launch of the Miami International Boat Show, Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion, introduced a new suite of technological solutions for controlling five- and six-engine arrays of outboard boat engines. Posted on 15 Feb 2019 Mercury Marine launches 400hp Verado engine
The company's highest horsepower Verado branded outboard engine Since the launch of the 350hp Verado and the Mercury Racing 400R four years ago, consumers have been requesting a higher horsepower Verado engine, and today, boaters around the world will have the opportunity to repower. Posted on 14 Feb 2019 New Mercury 5hp Propane FourStroke is powerful
Delivers no-hassle portability, reliability and convenience With a large 7.5 cubic inch (123cc) displacement, the new 5hp FourStroke Propane outboard offers best-in-class power by delivering a true 5hp. Posted on 17 Jan 2019 Mercury Marine powers world record Ski Pyramid
With triple 300hp Mercury Racing outboards on the transom With triple 300hp Mercury Racing outboards on the transom, the Rock Aqua Jays water ski team has established a Guinness World Record for the largest human pyramid on water skis. Posted on 10 Nov 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Maritimo 2021Oct - S60 BOTTOM
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy