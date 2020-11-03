Please select your home edition
Even large boats can have retractable Cleats

by Accon Marine 20 Nov 15:22 PST
Accon Pull-Up Cleats © Accon Marine

While large vessels require heavy-duty deck hardware, that doesn't mean it has to look like it came off a workboat. Available in 30cm and 38cm models, the Accon Marine Pull-Up Cleat retracts flush into its base for a clean and elegant appearance, yet is built to handle the loads a docked yacht places on it.

Manufactured of polished marine-grade 316 stainless steel, Accon Pull-Up Cleats have soft, rounded edges that won't catch toes when retracted. To use, the cleat is simply grabbed in the center and pulled out of the base; precision machining ensures smooth operation. They're available in through-bolt and stud mount versions, and include a waterproofing cup to stop unwanted water runoff below deck.

The 30cm model Pull-Up Cleat accommodates line up to 19mm and loads up to 6,350kg. The through-bolt model 205-12 installs with four 8mm screws; the stud mount version 205-12-S includes 76mm stainless steel studs.

For line sizes up to 25mm and loads up to 9,071kg, the 38cm Pull-Up Cleat is the largest flush-mounted cleat available. Model 115-15 installs with four 9.5mm screws while version 115-15-S utilizes 102mm studs.

Installation of an Accon Pull-Up Cleat is straightforward and can be accomplished with standard household tools. The included stainless steel backing plate serves as a convenient cut-out template. They come with a two-year warranty.

For more information contact Accon Marine, Tel: +1-727-572-9202; Fax: +1-727-572-7621 and /or www.acconmarine.com.

