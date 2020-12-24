Please select your home edition
Project Cosmos hits the water! Heesen launches largest yacht to date, a mighty 80-metre superyacht

by Heesen Yachts 23 Nov 21:38 PST

Heesen is delighted to announce that on November 19, 2021, YN 19480, Project Cosmos was launched at the shipyard in Oss.

At 80 metres, with a gross tonnage of 1,700GT and a top speed of almost 30 knots, she is the biggest and fastest all-aluminium yacht ever built. The challenges involved in creating such a large and complex yacht are extreme, but made a perfect fit with Heesen's history and expertise. Precision aluminium construction, high performance and the finest Dutch craftsmanship are steeped into the DNA of this shipyard. Cosmos is the ultimate expression of Heesen's ability to build daring projects that stretch the imagination of its engineers and craftspeople.

YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis
YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis

Thanks to the dedication of the Heesen teams and the shipyard's loyal subcontractors, who all worked tirelessly through the pandemic, the yacht was launched on schedule in perfect Dutch style.

What makes Project Cosmos so impressive is its immense size combined with a remarkable top speed of almost 30 knots. This is achieved thanks to the lightweight and low-drag hull design, honed to perfection by Heesen's naval architects on an iteration of the Fast Displacement Hull Form devised by van Oossanen, and assembled, millimetre-perfect, by Heesen's welders. Ensuring sufficient longitudinal strength was one of the biggest technological challenges facing Heesen's engineering team, who designed and patented the Backbone - an intricate, full-length structural reinforcement system. Power comes from traditional, if highly refined, diesel propulsion - four engines, two gearboxes, variable-pitch propellers and ultra-innovative Promas rudders.

YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis
YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis

"Today, we are celebrating the launch of a unique yacht," said Heesen CEO Arthur Brouwer. "Unique not only for our shipyard, as she is the largest we have ever taken on and represents the pinnacle of our achievements to date. Cosmos is also unique in the industry - the largest and fastest aluminium yacht in her class ever built."

Cosmos's elegant exterior comes from the renowned British studio of Winch Design. Clean lines, a sporty silhouette and the extensive use of glass create a timeless, dynamic profile, which will look as good in twenty years as it does today at launch. "The Winch vision for Cosmos was to retain Heesen's sporty DNA but blend it with an innovative, futuristic spin. Curved glass forms smooth, sculpted shapes, creating a feeling of slick, contemporary charm," said Jim Dixon, Director of Yachts and Aviation at the British design house. "The brief stressed that she had to have a strong and unique signature whilst retaining the Heesen DNA that we all know and love. The emphasis was on creating a fast looking yacht that sits elegantly on the water, a feat that has been cleverly achieved through the use of sculptural, curved forms and perfectly balanced proportions." - James Russell, Associate, Yacht Exteriors

YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis
YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis

Sinot Yacht Design and Architecture was responsible for the light and soothing interior design that makes guests feel at home from the moment they step aboard. While the overall palette is neutral, splashes of a range of blue hues are infused into the design throughout. The piece de résistance is undoubtedly the beach club, with its side and stern platforms. The backlit onyx bar with centrally positioned seating is the focal point of this ample and airy space close to the water. With the size, weight and performance of Project Cosmos so intimately connected, Sinot collaborated closely with Heesen's in-house engineers to ensure that their stringent weight calculations were always met.

Following her launch, Project Cosmos will remain at Heesen for commissioning before undergoing intense sea trials in the North Sea commencing in February. She will be delivered to her owners in April 2022.

YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis
YN 19480, Project Cosmos - photo © Dick Holthuis

