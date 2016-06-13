Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

And thank you very much…

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 25 Nov 19:00 PST
The journey begins. © Maritimo

Been a big year for Maritimo. It started with an announcement that there would be no less than eight model launches or announcements during the course of 2021. M55 kicked us off, and then there was S55 at Sanctuary Cove. We've been lucky enough to drive them both, and you can read all about that simply by clicking on the hyperlinks attached to their nomenclature.

Space, and a deft new sleeker style seemed to be the major hallmarks, which was so very clearly highlighted with the new M600 and S600 from the Offshore Series that came soon after. M60 and S60 that followed them left me with the impression that if M55 felt like something up to say 64 feet, then M60 may well be the equivalent of 72 feet.

Adventure deck is massive, especially with the option extended marlin platform - New Maritimo M55 - photo © John Curnow
Adventure deck is massive, especially with the option extended marlin platform - New Maritimo M55 - photo © John Curnow

The opening image that has just filtered down from Maritimo HQ shows something sleek all right, like all the new breed do, and we'll simply have to wait until early December to find out just exactly how much real estate we're talking about. It was all very much like The Go-Go's when I asked. At any rate, it is bound to be class leading, no matter which class 'Number Seven' just happens to land in... So thank you Maritimo for sharing this sneak peek.

Impressed then; still enamoured now.

When the Nuvolari-Lenard penned, 115m 'Enzo' was unveiled by Lürssen's in June it was like someone had been in my mind. I heard been yearning for a real Clipper bow, and here it was - and how! She immediately scored a spot in The rice paddies of Bali, as we took a look at all things design wise.

Lürssen unveils project Enzo - photo © Lürssen Yachts
Lürssen unveils project Enzo - photo © Lürssen Yachts

Moran Yacht and Ship sent in a note to say that she had been christened now, as AHPO. "This marks an important milestone in her journey to delivery", it said, which is certainly true enough. However, the really important note for me was the statement, "Built for a repeat client, AHPO's owner was extremely impressed with the build process and wanted to replicate the experience, right down to the same build and design team.' Like if that is not one of the biggest Victor Kiam moments since, well, Victor himself and Remington.

AHPO is fully equipped with the latest technology and engineering systems in order to reduce electrical power consumption and emissions. Well of course she. You could just simply not have something like her do anything but all of that and more.

Wax on. Then wax on some more!

And you thought I was going to say wax off... So I waxed on about Somnio a fair bit in July's Just plain cool (So too's this one, and also that...). It's understandable given what she represents and all, so just indulge me a weenie bit more, if you will. Some examples of her interiors popped up.

Interiors by Tillberg Design of Sweden - photo © Tillberg Design of Sweden
Interiors by Tillberg Design of Sweden - photo © Tillberg Design of Sweden

Of course, design is immediately subjective, almost like wine. Some you like, and others, well... However, in the case of Somnio, the materials from Luttenberger, Winch Design and Tillberg were all outstanding, but my favourite has to be the latter. So Scando-simplistic. Awesome. Take a bow...

Kiss chasey

From bow to swim platform - all on one level - Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray
From bow to swim platform - all on one level - Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray

Back in September, Boston BoatWorks released some initial imagery for a new Doug Zurn penned vessel for Barton & Gray Mariners Club, the Daychaser 48. OK. The era of the dayboat just got epoxied into place in addition to the screws and Sikaflex that had held them there on the podium of yachting so staunchly.

Amazing amenity and upstairs and aft galley to connect everyone - Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray
Amazing amenity and upstairs and aft galley to connect everyone - Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray

Modern in every way when you looked closely, yet distinctly Downeast not matter which way you looked, but the telling tale was when you got into the detail. A bow rider meant there was every bit of her lending herself to her name. No bunks and cabins being hauled around here. That was about as obvious as the pair of waterjets hanging off her transom.

Daychaser 48 - photo © Boston BoatWorks
Daychaser 48 - photo © Boston BoatWorks

Speed, entertainment, flowing design with multiple zones, and then out and back to wherever you wanted to go, probably before you even needed to turn the nav lights on. Got it. Oh, and somebody else would hose her down and get her set to do it all again tomorrow. Bring it on.

A couple of weeks ago the General Arrangements showed up, and it was all confirmed in ink. A bathroom and small sort of table and desk, and you're done. OK. OK. There's one sort of bed like fixture, but there are no portholes, and so it is probably more about a place to sit whilst you change, or do up your shoes, perhaps even stow all the bags. Alas, let's not labour the point, and I'm sure you get it now.

Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray
Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray

So the moulds are in play now, and with less fit out than a conventional cruiser, you'd have to think they'll be faster to turn out. Infuse the resin over the core, fit the timbers and appointments, place in the donks and jets, complete the upholstery, and hey presto. Summer fun for anyone who is lucky enough to be in the Barton & Gray clan. Given the geometric rise of boating in the new world, you'd have to think that it all means the right product on offer, bang smack at the right time.

The mould for Daychaser 48, with the first hull actually in production now. - photo © Barton & Gray
The mould for Daychaser 48, with the first hull actually in production now. - photo © Barton & Gray

Officially, the text of their release says, "Since 2006, Barton & Gray has executed tens of thousands of yacht excursions and has become synonymous with the ultimate in oceanfront living," said Barton & Gray Co-Founder and CMO Douglas Gray. "In creating the Daychaser '48, Barton & Gray Yachtworks is incorporating everything we've learned about how to spend the perfect day on the water, optimizing for eating, drinking, and spending idyllic moments with friends and family."

Sure. Sure. But I think their very next paragraph summed up the key buying messages of safety, fun, and amenity. "The design for the Daychaser '48 has been approved by the Coast Guard to meet the highest safety standards. Combining high-tech construction techniques with Barton & Gray's exclusive ability to offer members unforgettable experiences, the Daychaser '48 boasts ample space for socializing, from a bar and lounge space to a Beach Club on the stern for water sports and beach access." Party on, dude!

Turn of speed, modern build techniques, and classic styling - Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray
Turn of speed, modern build techniques, and classic styling - Daychaser 48 - photo © Barton & Gray

OK. Today you will find that the site has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo.

So as you see, there are stories, lessons, inspirations and history to regale yourself with. Please do savour... We're really enjoying bringing you the best stories from all over the globe. If you want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Remember too, if you want to see what is happening in the other parts of the group, go to the top of the Powerboat.World home page and the drag down menu on the right, select the site you want to see and, voila, it's all there for you.

Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow
Global Editor, Powerboat.World

Related Articles

METSTRADE 2021: SHOCK-WBV and Omega
We speak to Daniel Henderson and see a slow-motion demonstration of Omega in action! Mark Jardine chats to Sea Sure's Daniel Henderson about the SHOCK-WBV and Omega shock mitigation units, with a slow-motion demonstration of Omega. Posted on 18 Nov First look at METS 21: Scanstrut Flip Pro and Nest
Bringing new levels of power and convenience to charging your phone and other devices on your boat Mark Jardine chats with Grant Fox, Marketing Manager at Scanstrut, about two of their new products, Flip Pro and Nest, bringing new levels of power and convenience to charging your phone and other devices on your boat. Posted on 16 Nov Not a movie. (As yet…)
Inception was a very good flick, indeed... Inception was a very good flick, indeed... However, our target today is the Inception 24 from Bury Design. Posted on 9 Nov Big Cats II.
One could not help but have one's curiosity piqued with a name like StellarCAT Not too long after publishing The Big Cats, we received information on StellarCATs. Well. One could not help but have one's curiosity piqued with a name like that? Posted on 29 Oct Announcing - Art Now.
When you're special. When you define a real movement, you get named. When you're special. When you're a game changer. When you define a real movement, you get named. And the better you are, the more the name resonates. Posted on 14 Oct Square peg, round hole. Round peg, square hole.
One thing is pretty clear with fluid dynamics. Smooth and flowing wins the day. If you think about fluid dynamics for just a second, one thing is pretty clear. Smooth and flowing wins the day. Posted on 23 Sep The big cats
Catamarans, and even more specifically, powercats is the name of our game here. 12-cylinder Jags, or lightning fast Cheetahs? Neither automotive, nor feline. Catamarans, and even more specifically, powercats is the name of our game here. Posted on 2 Sep Outback or is that out back?
I got sent a link that said, outbackyachts. Immediately I thought of land yachting I got sent a hyperlink that simply said, outbackyachts. Immediately, I thought of land yachting, the Henley on Todd 'boat' races, camel races, red dust, blinding sun, cold beer, and amazing vistas. Posted on 21 Aug Caped Crusaders
By Composites Constructions, whose background is brilliantly prepared boats. By Composites Constructions. Their background is boats, whether they are super-fast ski boats, or brilliantly prepared ocean racing yachts that have collected their share of silverware. Posted on 4 Aug Brute force over ignorance
Way back in 1860 or so, Froude penned a displacement hull speed formula... In the boating world, way back in 1860 or so, William Froude came up with the displacement hull speed formula; knots = 1.34 times the square root of the LWL in feet. What was probably more telling though, was the displacement to length ratio. Posted on 22 Jul
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2Composites Constructions 2021 v3 - CAPE50 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy