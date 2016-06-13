And thank you very much…

The journey begins. © Maritimo The journey begins. © Maritimo

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 25 Nov 19:00 PST

Been a big year for Maritimo. It started with an announcement that there would be no less than eight model launches or announcements during the course of 2021. M55 kicked us off, and then there was S55 at Sanctuary Cove. We've been lucky enough to drive them both, and you can read all about that simply by clicking on the hyperlinks attached to their nomenclature.

Space, and a deft new sleeker style seemed to be the major hallmarks, which was so very clearly highlighted with the new M600 and S600 from the Offshore Series that came soon after. M60 and S60 that followed them left me with the impression that if M55 felt like something up to say 64 feet, then M60 may well be the equivalent of 72 feet.

The opening image that has just filtered down from Maritimo HQ shows something sleek all right, like all the new breed do, and we'll simply have to wait until early December to find out just exactly how much real estate we're talking about. It was all very much like The Go-Go's when I asked. At any rate, it is bound to be class leading, no matter which class 'Number Seven' just happens to land in... So thank you Maritimo for sharing this sneak peek.

Impressed then; still enamoured now.

When the Nuvolari-Lenard penned, 115m 'Enzo' was unveiled by Lürssen's in June it was like someone had been in my mind. I heard been yearning for a real Clipper bow, and here it was - and how! She immediately scored a spot in The rice paddies of Bali, as we took a look at all things design wise.

Moran Yacht and Ship sent in a note to say that she had been christened now, as AHPO. "This marks an important milestone in her journey to delivery", it said, which is certainly true enough. However, the really important note for me was the statement, "Built for a repeat client, AHPO's owner was extremely impressed with the build process and wanted to replicate the experience, right down to the same build and design team.' Like if that is not one of the biggest Victor Kiam moments since, well, Victor himself and Remington.

AHPO is fully equipped with the latest technology and engineering systems in order to reduce electrical power consumption and emissions. Well of course she. You could just simply not have something like her do anything but all of that and more.

Wax on. Then wax on some more!

And you thought I was going to say wax off... So I waxed on about Somnio a fair bit in July's Just plain cool (So too's this one, and also that...). It's understandable given what she represents and all, so just indulge me a weenie bit more, if you will. Some examples of her interiors popped up.

Of course, design is immediately subjective, almost like wine. Some you like, and others, well... However, in the case of Somnio, the materials from Luttenberger, Winch Design and Tillberg were all outstanding, but my favourite has to be the latter. So Scando-simplistic. Awesome. Take a bow...

Kiss chasey

Back in September, Boston BoatWorks released some initial imagery for a new Doug Zurn penned vessel for Barton & Gray Mariners Club, the Daychaser 48. OK. The era of the dayboat just got epoxied into place in addition to the screws and Sikaflex that had held them there on the podium of yachting so staunchly.

Modern in every way when you looked closely, yet distinctly Downeast not matter which way you looked, but the telling tale was when you got into the detail. A bow rider meant there was every bit of her lending herself to her name. No bunks and cabins being hauled around here. That was about as obvious as the pair of waterjets hanging off her transom.

Speed, entertainment, flowing design with multiple zones, and then out and back to wherever you wanted to go, probably before you even needed to turn the nav lights on. Got it. Oh, and somebody else would hose her down and get her set to do it all again tomorrow. Bring it on.

A couple of weeks ago the General Arrangements showed up, and it was all confirmed in ink. A bathroom and small sort of table and desk, and you're done. OK. OK. There's one sort of bed like fixture, but there are no portholes, and so it is probably more about a place to sit whilst you change, or do up your shoes, perhaps even stow all the bags. Alas, let's not labour the point, and I'm sure you get it now.

So the moulds are in play now, and with less fit out than a conventional cruiser, you'd have to think they'll be faster to turn out. Infuse the resin over the core, fit the timbers and appointments, place in the donks and jets, complete the upholstery, and hey presto. Summer fun for anyone who is lucky enough to be in the Barton & Gray clan. Given the geometric rise of boating in the new world, you'd have to think that it all means the right product on offer, bang smack at the right time.

Officially, the text of their release says, "Since 2006, Barton & Gray has executed tens of thousands of yacht excursions and has become synonymous with the ultimate in oceanfront living," said Barton & Gray Co-Founder and CMO Douglas Gray. "In creating the Daychaser '48, Barton & Gray Yachtworks is incorporating everything we've learned about how to spend the perfect day on the water, optimizing for eating, drinking, and spending idyllic moments with friends and family."

Sure. Sure. But I think their very next paragraph summed up the key buying messages of safety, fun, and amenity. "The design for the Daychaser '48 has been approved by the Coast Guard to meet the highest safety standards. Combining high-tech construction techniques with Barton & Gray's exclusive ability to offer members unforgettable experiences, the Daychaser '48 boasts ample space for socializing, from a bar and lounge space to a Beach Club on the stern for water sports and beach access." Party on, dude!

OK. Today you will find that the site has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo.

So as you see, there are stories, lessons, inspirations and history to regale yourself with. Please do savour... We're really enjoying bringing you the best stories from all over the globe. If you want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Remember too, if you want to see what is happening in the other parts of the group, go to the top of the Powerboat.World home page and the drag down menu on the right, select the site you want to see and, voila, it's all there for you.

Finally. Please look after yourselves.

John Curnow

Global Editor, Powerboat.World