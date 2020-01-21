Ferretti Yachts 860: a new sea-mphony

by Ferretti Group 26 Nov 04:17 PST

Composing a melody in which the notes of each individual instrument are beautifully orchestrated, Ferretti Yachts gears up to bring a new symphony to life: Ferretti Yachts 860.

The flybridge yacht created by the Cattolica-based Shipyard features cutting-edge design and technology solutions, where the stylistic and architectural elements work together in harmony right down to the tiniest detail.

This unique yacht with her eye-catching design stands out for comfort, a strong focus on well-being, outstanding performance, optimisation of space, and multiple opportunities to customise the settings, all with the elegance of Made in Italy style.

The result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, Ferretti Yachts 860 is the third yacht developed by architect Filippo Salvetti (exterior design) and Ideaitalia (interiors).

The yacht's exteriors feature a number of innovations that improve on market standards in her segment. They include: the introduction of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass fashion plates, which punctuate the sleek, powerful silhouette and characterise her contours; the windows in the hull and superstructure that share the same family feeling as the brand's latest models.

The interior design is even more radical and striking, dominated by harmonious, flowing lines set off by several distinctive accents. The stand-out features are the helical staircase on the main deck, which leads down to the lower deck and around which the entire layout develops, the freestanding furniture, and the clean geometrical curves inspired by Art Deco, creating a perfect synthesis of sophisticated yet understated design.

The versatility of the interiors translates into a project that leaves the owner ample choice to design their own onboard experience. Here too, the sense of seamless continuity between interiors and exteriors is encouraged by opening windows in both hull sides. This blend of styles and trends is now a distinctive feature of the new Ferretti Yachts, taking its cue from the "Just Like Home" concept: comfort, Italianness, timeless design and craftsmanship. Also noteworthy is the evolution of stylistic features, dominated by the rich architectural details that characterise many of the structural and interior design elements on board. Classic cabinetry alternates with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic.

Ferretti Yachts 860 will be available in Classic and Contemporary moods: the first featuring darker, warmer colours and striking contrasts, the second with paler, cooler colours, characterised by tone-on-tone shades through to total white.

The layout of the lower deck provides four cabins: the master cabin midships, the VIP cabin forward, and two doubles: one with a double bed, one with twin beds, and both with ensuite bathrooms.

The kitchen is multifunctional based on market requirements, with the semi-raised helm station forward, clearly separated from the guest area, and passenger flows are organised specifically to increase the levels of privacy of the owner and their guests, with the galley and service area separated from the lounge by sliding doors and the helm station providing direct access to the crew quarters, which contain two double cabins with private bathrooms.

On board, the brand's best-loved features are re-interpreted in an evolved form. The result is maximum continuity between indoor and outdoor settings, with the exteriors providing spaces for conviviality and relaxation that echo the interior finishings and furnishings, extending the areas for socialising and privacy on board.

The cockpit is a spacious area with a glass parapet at the stern, furnished with two facing sofas and a large central table. The beach area can be entered from either side of the yacht and provides access to the garage, which can contain two water toys, a 3.95 m tender and a two-seater jet ski, representing a valuable plus point in this segment of the market.

Other highlights include the possibility of configuring the flybridge with freestanding furniture alongside a big multi-function bar unit, the dinette area seating eight, and an optional jacuzzi on the aft deck.

Absolute comfort is guaranteed by a hard top available in three different configurations: fixed glass, opening glass, or with shading blades.

The foredeck features a space that can be converted from a dining area into a spacious sun pad.

Ferretti Yachts 860 will be equipped with twin MAN V12 engines rated 2,000 mph, giving her a cruising speed of 27 knots and a top speed of 32 knots (preliminary data). Also available is a version with two MAN V12 engines rated 1,800 mhp, for a cruising speed of 24 knots and a top speed of 28 knots (preliminary data).

Seakeeper stabilizer or Zero Speed hydraulic fin systems can be installed on request according to individual navigating and mooring needs.