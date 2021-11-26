It's Friday again... but not any Friday

UP TO 15% OFF ACROSS ALL SEA SURE AFFILIATED BRANDS

METSTRADE 2021: SHOCK-WBV and Omega

We speak to Daniel Henderson and see a slow-motion demonstration of Omega in action! Mark Jardine chats to Sea Sure's Daniel Henderson about the SHOCK-WBV and Omega shock mitigation units, with a slow-motion demonstration of Omega.

IBEX debut for Shock-WBV, P Series

Quick and easy to install Shock Mitigation Units Lightweight, compact P Series units bolt directly to a standard pedestal and leisure chair to make new or retrofit installations quick and easy. The bolt pattern has slots and will fit almost any chair.

SHOCK-WBV takes 1st & 2nd

At the BPRC Cowes Poole Cowes Offshore Power boat race World renowned powerboat designer Adam Younger and crew Amy Rickards took 1st place in the 93.70nm offshore powerboat race from Cowes to Poole and back. Adams new Northstar RIB's UK powerboat features 2 SHOCK-WBV C series suspension mechanisms.

How Sea Sure came to make the Firefly rudder stock

The team racing flights of Fireflys get put through a lot! For those of you that have tried your hand at Team Racing, you will know that those poor flights of Fireflys get put through a lot!

Hurco CNC machine raises productivity at Sea Sure

Investment in new machining centre to keep up with demand for SHOCK-WBV products Graham Brown, managing director of Sea Sure Ltd, a boat fittings and accessories design, development and manufacturing specialist in Warsash, Southampton, bought his wife Judith a Merry Fisher powerboat nearly 10 years ago.

Ultimate Marine & HCB use SHOCK-WBV P series units

Sea Sure's seating aboard possibly one of the hottest powerboats of the year Possibly one of the hottest powerboats of the year to come out of Ultimate Marine & HCB in the USA is using SHOCK-WBV P series units for its seating.

Drop Nose Pins

What are they and why use them? A drop nose pin is a pin that can be used for securing or attaching components. They can be used in a number of places around a boat, but why would you use a drop nose pin instead on a clevis pin or bolt?

Sea Sure Dinghy Show Weekend Offers

15% off across the whole site until 5pm on the 1st March We are running 15% off across the whole site (www.sea-sure.co.uk) until 5pm on the 1st March when you use the discount code "DINGHYSHOW21" at checkout.