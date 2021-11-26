Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
TOKYO 2020
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
It's Friday again... but not any Friday
by Sea Sure 26 Nov 07:00 PST
26 November 2021
UP TO 15% OFF ACROSS ALL SEA SURE AFFILIATED BRANDS
Related Articles
METSTRADE 2021: SHOCK-WBV and Omega
We speak to Daniel Henderson and see a slow-motion demonstration of Omega in action!
Mark Jardine chats to Sea Sure's Daniel Henderson about the SHOCK-WBV and Omega shock mitigation units, with a slow-motion demonstration of Omega.
Posted on 18 Nov
IBEX debut for Shock-WBV, P Series
Quick and easy to install Shock Mitigation Units
Lightweight, compact P Series units bolt directly to a standard pedestal and leisure chair to make new or retrofit installations quick and easy. The bolt pattern has slots and will fit almost any chair.
Posted on 23 Sep
SHOCK-WBV takes 1st & 2nd
At the BPRC Cowes Poole Cowes Offshore Power boat race
World renowned powerboat designer Adam Younger and crew Amy Rickards took 1st place in the 93.70nm offshore powerboat race from Cowes to Poole and back. Adams new Northstar RIB's UK powerboat features 2 SHOCK-WBV C series suspension mechanisms.
Posted on 6 Sep
How Sea Sure came to make the Firefly rudder stock
The team racing flights of Fireflys get put through a lot!
For those of you that have tried your hand at Team Racing, you will know that those poor flights of Fireflys get put through a lot!
Posted on 26 Jul
Hurco CNC machine raises productivity at Sea Sure
Investment in new machining centre to keep up with demand for SHOCK-WBV products
Graham Brown, managing director of Sea Sure Ltd, a boat fittings and accessories design, development and manufacturing specialist in Warsash, Southampton, bought his wife Judith a Merry Fisher powerboat nearly 10 years ago.
Posted on 20 Jul
Ultimate Marine & HCB use SHOCK-WBV P series units
Sea Sure's seating aboard possibly one of the hottest powerboats of the year
Possibly one of the hottest powerboats of the year to come out of Ultimate Marine & HCB in the USA is using SHOCK-WBV P series units for its seating.
Posted on 13 May
Drop Nose Pins
What are they and why use them?
A drop nose pin is a pin that can be used for securing or attaching components. They can be used in a number of places around a boat, but why would you use a drop nose pin instead on a clevis pin or bolt?
Posted on 14 Apr
Sea Sure Dinghy Show Weekend Offers
15% off across the whole site until 5pm on the 1st March
We are running 15% off across the whole site (www.sea-sure.co.uk) until 5pm on the 1st March when you use the discount code "DINGHYSHOW21" at checkout.
Posted on 26 Feb
America's Cup highlights need for shock mitigation
Sea Sure developed its Shock-WBV for wind-over-tide, fast, harsh wave patterns
The America's Cup has highlighted the increasing need for shock mitigation suspension seating as spectator and support boats struggle to keep up with the amazing speeds these new machines get up to out on the water.
Posted on 12 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy