Pursuit DC246 arrives in Australia

by Pursuit Boats 30 Nov 13:28 PST

The sleek lines and the signature fibreglass-framed windshield of the new DC 246, the latest dual console in the Pursuit lineup, are the perfect introduction to the brand.

First, she will turn your head. Then you'll discover how the design and fit feel second-nature. The thoughtful accommodations and unique social zones will seem like they were made just for you and your family.

The hallmarks of the Pursuit dual console series are purposeful--allowing you to move seamlessly fore and aft through the centre walkway and at every turn have a gorgeous view of the water.

Fancy a fish dinner? With an LOA of 25' 8" and a significantly increased cockpit size and functionality over its predecessor, there's plenty of elbow and angling room.

Cruising around the bay? Everyone will find their favourite spot within the multitude of customer-requested seating configurations.

Sandbar swim, anyone? Getting in and out of the water and cleaning your gear is easy with the optional bow boarding ladder with fresh water wash-down. Quality that is visible.

