Swift Trawler 48 - Built to seek new horizons

The new Swift Trawler 48 advances the spirit of the practical seaworthy passage maker by Beneteau. The Andreani design focuses on practical easy living and circulation that builds on the wealth of Beneteau Trawler DNA and customer feedback.

The Swift Trawler 48 is 14.74 metres long overall with a beam of 4.50 metres, and is a great addition to the successful Trawler range by Beneteau. This 35' to 62' range of boats allows you to explore new horizons. Their seaworthiness, incredible living spaces and comfort have won a 1000+ community of long distance boaters worldwide.

Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau
The new Swift Trawler 48 has been placed appropriately in the 45+ foot passage maker category, this mid-range boat has a strikingly stylish profile which features the new stainless framed teak slat fashion plates - aligned with those seen on the new Grand Trawler 62 flagship.

Bluewater cruising

To enjoy the sea with confidence the Swift Trawler 48 is rated for 12 persons in CE Category B. The hull has been designed to optimize sea kindly behaviour and performance. The slender flared bow of the Swift Trawler 48 cuts through the sea wonderfully resulting in efficient fuel consumption and safe handling.

Swift Trawler 48 dinette - photo © Beneteau
Range and performance*

MICAD naval architects have designed a semi-planing hull that optimises fuel efficiency across the speed range. With 1930 litres of fuel on board you can expect a range of +600nm at 9 knots displacement speed or 280nm at 18 knots efficient planing speed whilst retaining a fuel reserve of 10%. This in combination with 640 litres of fresh water allows for considerable autonomy away from the dock. While Swift Trawler DNA is focused on comfortable & economic cruising - the standard pair of Cummins QSB 6.7 litre 380hp engines allows a top speed of 21 knots with the upgrade 425hp engines giving a top speed of 25 knots. So there is always plentiful "reserve power" available to take the boat beyond 20 knots should the need arise.

*Zero sea state, 50% load case, clean hull and drivetrain.

Swift Trawler 48 - photo © Beneteau
The exterior spaces - your connection to the water

The aft cockpit can fit a folding table and two directors chairs which together with the large bench seat maximise the indoor/outdoor living space. Intelligent design features such as the foot pedal operated sliding flybridge stairs and starboard sidedeck acrylic "wind stopper" door and overhead handrail further enhance the functionality and comfort found in this area. The transom double gate opens onto a large swim platform with an optional hydraulic lifting system able to carry a 350 kg dinghy. Simple well-designed features such as the bathing ladder with swimming pool handrails ensure there is no easier way to enjoy the delights of the sea.

The generous 20 sqm flybridge floor area gives the space to create a comfortable layout so you can enjoy the panorama of the sea every minute of the day. The transform backrests either side of the pilot seat allow plentiful forward facing seating during passage making. While the transverse vis-à-vis seating and table area create a great area to eat and relax. This can be further complimented by the optional flybridge T-top with inset sliding soft-top. Aft there is a transverse wetbar facing forward allowing good communication with everyone seated forward while preparing drinks or food. The aft flybridge space allows for sun loungers or paddleboards etc.

On the foredeck there is the option of a sunpad with lift up sections creating forward seating - perfect for relaxing with a drink and a good book. Note the asymmetrical deck layout allows for a wide and well-protected starboard sidedeck with high bulwarks giving safe and easy access to this area.

Swift Trawler 48 dinette - photo © Beneteau
The main saloon - space to relax and entertain

Entering through the patio doors there is a large L-shaped galley on portside aft with a full height 255-litre fridge freezer and large overhead lockers outboard. The standard galley has a gas oven or optional multi-function electric oven, a clever "magic corner" pull-out stowage unit, cupboards and drawers that ensure plentiful capacity for extended cruising while still allowing space for an optional dishwasher. The raised edge Corian worktop features a gas or induction cooktop and large sink, opposite the galley is a spacious sideboard with cupboards and an internal bottle rack.

The sideboard can be configured with an icemaker, Villeroy & Boch crockery stowage and an illuminated glassware cupboard above. Forward of the galley is a large raised U-shaped dinette providing plentiful seating for up to eight with great views all around and in social proximity to the helm. The aft end of the seat has space for a 23 bottle wine chiller. On the portside dashtop the large stowage unit can house a 40" TV.

Swift Trawler 48 - Cabin Oak - photo © Beneteau
The lower helm - optimum functionality with easy circulation

The helm station with adjacent side door leading to the starboard midships cleat and bulwark gate allows for easy docking and circulation. The helm has space for 2 x 12" Raymarine MFD screens and the Beneteau Ship Control system. In addition, an aft docking camera, stern docking lights and the Cummins integrated joystick system can be specified for a stress free docking experience.

The helm dashtop, console and adjustable pilot seat are finished in dark grey creating a professional area for safe passage making in all light conditions and compliment the excellent helm visibility.

Swift Trawler 48 - Cabin Oak - photo © Beneteau
Your home on the water - great cabins and well appointed bathrooms

In the lower accommodation, the forward owner's cabin features a double berth that lifts up to reveal plentiful stowage underneath. There are overhead lockers and wardrobes, large hull windows with inset portlights and overhead hatch which floods the cabin with natural light and cross ventilation. The en-suite bathroom includes a separate shower cubicle with teak slatted seat. The port guest cabin benefits from a large hull window with inset portlight, stowage, wardrobe and two single berths with an infill to make up a double berth. Note this cabin also features an en-suite door to the portside day head - in which you will also find a separate shower cubicle with teak slatted seat. The starboard guest cabin has two portlights, a transverse double berth and a double door wardrobe that is large enough to take an optional washer/dryer in the base.

The standard joinery is Teak or optional Oak. In addition the sideboard doors, owner and port cabin wardrobe doors can be specified with wood or crème slatted doors with inset panels. The Swift Trawler 48 can easily sleep up to eight persons with three cabins in the lower accommodation and the saloon dinette easily converts into a double bed with wrap around privacy curtains in standard. Here at Beneteau we are very pleased to bring this great addition to the Beneteau Trawler range to the market.

The new Swift Trawler 48 with Cummins 380 HP engines will have its world premiere at the 2022 Dusseldorf Boatshow in January. The second boat with Cummins 425 HP engines will be at Miami Boatshow the following month.

We look forward to welcoming you at these events.

Swift Trawler 48 - Cabin Oak - photo © Beneteau
Technical specifications:*

  • Length overall: 14.74 m / 48'4"
  • Beam overall: 4.50 m / 14'9"
  • Max draught: 1.15 m / 3'10"
  • Maximum engine power: 2 X 425 CH 2 X 425 HP
  • Light displacement (EC): 12 685 kg / 27,958 lbs
  • Fuel tank: 1930 L / 510 US Gal
  • Water tank: 640 L / 169 US Gal

*Specifications subject to changes

