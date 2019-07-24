What's new in the world of big boats?

Greenline 58 Fly © eyachts Greenline 58 Fly © eyachts

by eyachts 1 Dec 15:58 PST

Greenline 58 Fly

The 58 Fly marks the beginning of a new partnership between Greenline Yachts, Marco Casali of Too Design and MICAD engineering.

Casali has penned a fresh exterior look for this new model with clean lines and tight proportions retaining the focus on elements that make a Greenline such a pleasurable boat to live aboard.

The single-level main deck with aft galley ensures the saloon and cockpit combine to create a large living and entertaining area and the cut-outs in the forward bulwarks align to deliver spectacular views over the water from the lower deck. Greenline's familiar aft galley layout gives way to a voluminous accommodation deck that bristles with innovation.

With the 58 Fly, Greenline Yachts cements its position as the leading manufacturer of boats with alternative propulsion. An array of 11 solar panels arranged across the flybridge and hard top structures produce 3.6kW of power and allow the boat's domestic services to run without a noisy diesel generator. Additionally, a newly developed hybrid system with a pair of 25kW motors includes an adaptable hydraulic clutch that means it can be connected inline to any shaft drive engine.

Exterior

At the stern, an extended hydraulic bathing platform with a 500kg lift capacity and aft-facing transom bench form an idyllic waterside living area with the cockpit's glass balustrade creating the perfect terrace over the sea. The cockpit dining area seats 8 people in shade and comfort while facing the ocean and can be converted into a day bed.

Forward, as well as more sunbathing space on the coachroof, two aft-facing seats are arranged opposite a cosy bench to create an intimate living space that offers excellent privacy if moored stern-to.

Flybridge

The flybridge comes as standard with a radar mast mounted at its aft end - a good option for those cruising in areas with restricted air draught - but a substantial carbon fibre T-top offers excellent protection on the top deck. A well-equipped wet bar, spacious dinette and open space aft for free-standing furniture make for a flybridge that excels as an area for guests to relax and enjoy day or night.

Interior

The standard arrangement comprises three cabins, two bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes for the master and VIP ensuites.

The master cabin stretches across the boat's full beam amidships and boasts 1.96 m of headroom throughout, with a double VIP in the bow and a generous twin to starboard.

Specifications:

Overall length: 18.20 m

Beam: 5.12 m

Max speed range: 0.95 m

Fuel capacity: 3500 L

Draft: 0.95 m

Displacement: 30,000 kg

Fresh Water: 600 L

Black Water: 400 L

Engines Twin Cummins: 610/715hp

Hybrid Drive: Twin 25kw electric motors and twin 1,000hp Caterpillar

Pardo E60 - The new Endurance 60 is born

This boat revolutionises the concept of long range navigation

World Yacht Trophies Best Innovation 2021 winner and European Boat of the Year 2022 nominee

Pardo Yachts are made in Italy and brought to Australia and New Zealand exclusively by Eyachts. The new Pardo E60 is an exciting new concept in which all the design, style and elegance of Pardo Yachts is combined with a new eco-sustainable approach where controlled speeds, low consumption, silent and safe navigation all encourage long journeys in maximum comfort.

The E60 has the ability to navigate well in displacement at 10-12 knots and to plane at 25 knots on account of the optimised hull design.

A common thread connects the elegance and the minimal style which have decreed the success of the walkaround range to this new project. A family feeling is immediately clear if we observe the lines of the bow, a distinctive feature of every Pardo Yachts boat. Two lateral terraces create an area of 33? dedicated to relaxation and socialising.

The area outside the stern is characterised by a dining area with table and chairs, protected from the sun by an electric Bimini top with which you can navigate in total safety, even leaving it open. The stern area is completed by a platform that can be hydraulically lowered for recovering the tender.

The flybridge zone, unique to the E60 in the Pardo range, is customisable according to your requirements. It can be furnished with sofa and sundeck, or you can choose a second command zone complete with negative windscreen and refrigerator cabinet.

The impressive design continues in the interior of the boat. The interior command zone is characterized by a side door on the right, which allows the skipper to have direct access to the lateral walkway in the mooring phases, without having to disturb any guests sitting in the dinette or in the cockpit. The saloon houses a fully equipped kitchen positioned at the entrance and both the table inside and the table outside the cockpit are easily reached. The dining zone and the lounge area are positioned more towards the bow on a raised zone that provides an exceptional scenic view.

The design of the lower deck proposes a long-lasting style: simple and clean-cut lines in harmony with colours that give the luminosity and freshness of the environment. There are three cabins and three bathrooms and maximum liveability has been guaranteed.

As with all Pardo Yachts, there are many options to customise the E60 to truly make it your own. Timeless elegance, superior workmanship and quality of design mean it will be an excellent yacht, and only enhanced by your choices.

Specifications:

Overall length: 18.08 m

Beam: 5.12 m

Max speed range: 20-25knots

Fuel capacity: 2400 L

Draft to props: 1.40 m

Displacement: 34.7 tonnes

Passengers: B=16 C=20 persons

Berths: 2 persons (with optional +2 singles)

Construction: GRP / Carbon Fibre

Classifications: A - Ocean

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 700 and 2 x Volvo IPS 800 (optional)

Project?: Cantiere del Pardo

Interior Design: Nauta Design

Naval Architect: Davide Leone

Sirena 68 - Bold is Beautiful

Designed and built for long-range exploration in Australia and New Zealand.

The new 68 is built on a hull that marries efficiency and performance seamlessly. The hull shape encapsulates a cavernous volume of space, allowing everyone on board to spread out and get comfortable, but still, be together. The interior is a special kind of intersection where craftsmanship meets utility, elevating every aspect of the space to make it feel welcoming, comfortable, and human size.

Like all Sirena Yachts, the 68 incorporates the innovative Germán Frers hull design which delivers world-class range by allowing displacement speeds for extended cruising. Optional power is expected to push the top speed of this semi-displacement hull to 29 knots.

Forward of the galley is a large U-shaped settee where family and friends can congregate while sharing their time aboard with the helmsman too. Outside the saloon, the side decks have large cutaway sections of the bulwarks, improving the lines of site for those inside.

Belowdecks the amidships master stretches across the full beam, where a king-size berth welcomes the owner and seems to float thanks to inventive lighting design. Large hullside windows admit natural light and provide views of the water's surface. This stateroom is served by a his-and-hers head arrangement, affording a high level of luxury, similar to designs popularized by numerous mega yachts.

Specifications: