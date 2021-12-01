2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, Fujairah GP - Days 1 and 2

The CATS are back! On Tuesday, 30th of November and Wednesday, 1st of December, the cream of the crop of the powerboating world planed through the majestic shores of the 'Mountain Emirate', Fujairah (UAE).

Day 1

The first Pole Position session of the season, defining the starting grid for the first race of the 2021 UIM XCAT World Championship, saw Boat N.10, 222 Offshore (AUS & ITA) helmed by Giovanni Carpitella (ITA) and Darren Nicholson (AUS), taking the lead.

Despite being the fastest team on the water during the Official Practice Session, Team Abu Dhabi 5 (UAE) obtained the second slot in the starting grid, while Team Abu Dhabi 4 (UAE), piloted by Shaun Torrente (USA) and Faleh Al Mansoori (UAE) came in third place. Celebrating their return to competition, Boat N. 6 (MC) with Matteo Nicolini (ITA) and Tomaso Polli (MC), finished in fourth place, marking their comeback with a great performance.

Day 2

Entering the month of December with a bang and in anticipation of the UAE's National Day, the UAE celebrated with the opening race of the Grand Prix of Fujairah. The race was hair-raising and competitive, to say the least, highlighted by the top-tier technical skills showcased by the competitors. 222 Offshore (AUS & ITA), driven by Giovanni Carpitella (ITA) and Darren Nicholson (AUS) came out on top, following a hard-fought battle with the other boats, lasting for almost the entirety of the race. Second place went to Team Abu Dhabi 5 (UAE), while Boat N. 3, Dubai Police (UAE) came in third place on the coveted podium.

Following the conclusion of the race, the drivers took part in the Boat Parade event, where residents and visitors had the amazing opportunity to marvel at the XCAT boats and the teams around the city, enjoying an authentic paddock experience in an unusual environment.

