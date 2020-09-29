Sunseeker Motor Yacht Hard 8 Sold

Sunseeker 86 Yacht Hard 8 © Ancasta Sunseeker 86 Yacht Hard 8 © Ancasta

by Ancasta 3 Dec 05:30 PST

The 26.29 metre Sunseeker 86 Yacht Hard 8 has been sold. Listed for sale with Nick Hatfield of Sanlorenzo Yachts UK, the buyer was introduced by Harry Bristow-Holmes of Bristow-Holmes.

Built by Sunseeker, this GRP yacht was launched in May 2017 with the highest degree of specification of any Sunseeker 86 to leave the yard. Her interior in satin-finished wenge wood comfortably accommodates eight guests in four cabins consisting of an amidships master suite, a forward VIP and two double guest cabins. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Apple television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. The crew quarters are located aft.

The spacious main saloon has large settees to port and starboard, plus armchairs and ottomans, with an entertainment centre featuring a Bose stereo surround sound home cinema system. Forward of the saloon is a formal dining area with seating for eight guests, while further forward still is an open galley with breakfast area.

The yacht's exterior spaces are designed for relaxing, entertaining and dining, with the aft deck having built in seating around a teak table and the foredeck sunbathing area incorporating a removable parasol. On the flybridge, shaded by the hard top, she offers a wet bar with barbecue, sit-up bar, hot tub and sunpads.

Twin 1,500hp MTU diesel engines power the vessel to speeds of up to 30 knots and she is fitted with hydraulic fin stabilisers.

Hard 8 was sold for an undisclosed sum, but was asking £3,550,000 ex VAT.

About Sanlorenzo UK

Sanlorenzo UK is owned by the Ancasta Group.

Sanlorenzo UK is the sole dealer in the UK and Ireland for Sanlorenzo Yachts, and Bluegame - a brand of Sanlorenzo.

Sanlorenzo UK is based on the River Hamble at Swanwick Marina.

For more information on Sanlorenzo UK visit Sanlorenzoyachts