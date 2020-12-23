Please select your home edition
Moonen Yachts launches 36m "Botti"

by Moonen 3 Dec 22:51 PST
Moonen 36m M/Y Botti © Moonen Yachts

The much anticipated launch of Moonen built 36 metre M/Y Botti is finally upon us. Designed by René van der Velden in collaboration with naval architects Diana Yacht Design and interior designers Studio Indigo, the third Martinique sets herself apart with some striking differences to her sister ships.

Owned by return clients of Moonen Yachts, the owners of M/Y Botti have been intrinsically involved in the design of their new superyacht from the moment they came on board. The most notable differences of M/Y Botti include an extended sundeck with a total of 65m", where her owners and guests will enjoy the addition of their luxurious jacuzzi.

Moonen 36m M/Y Botti - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 36m M/Y Botti - photo © Moonen Yachts

Additional features include an impressive master suite with walk-in wardrobe, four luxurious guest rooms accessed by their private landing on the lower deck, and the Captain's cabin that is situated on the bridge deck.

Further increasing her charm, M/Y Botti is capable of long range cruising and transatlantic crossings.

"I can't sleep at night due to the excitement of watching my vessel be built brick by brick!" - Owner of M/Y Botti.

Moonen 36m M/Y Botti - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 36m M/Y Botti - photo © Moonen Yachts

M/Y Botti will be delivered to her owners in February 2022.

For further information visit www.moonen.com and/or contact Victor Caminada via or +31 6 29 02 84 89.

